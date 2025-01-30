Damien Duff rejects 'big club in England' as he reaffirms Shelbourne commitment

DAMIEN DUFF HAS revealed that he rejected an approach from “a big club in England” last week as he reiterated his belief that the League of Ireland is currently more inspiring than the international team.

The Shelbourne boss reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier Division champions and insisted he didn’t even entertain the prospect of speaking with interested suitors across the water.

Duff explained that his assistant Joey O’Brien had been the one contacted by the club to sound out the manager about a vacant role.

“I’ve had a couple [of approaches] through people or whatever. Joey [O’Brien] rang me last week, a big club in England rang to see if I was interested and we didn’t even have the conversation. We just got back on to Shels,” Duff said.

“I think that shows my interest. No. Anybody could ring me, anybody. I’m not just saying it for the sake of it or to think ‘oh, he’s a good guy’. No, I honestly just want to stay here. I’m surrounded by brilliant people. Am I going in cranky every day? Yeah, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love them. I’ve no plans to go anywhere, believe it or not.”

After guiding Shels to their first Premier Division title since 2006 last season, Duff is preparing for next week’s curtain raiser to the 2025 campaign when they take on FAI Cup winners Drogheda United on 7 February before getting the league term underway at home to Derry City.

Duff’s former Republic of Ireland teammate Robbie Keane was recently appointed as Hungarian club Ferencvaros’ new manager and was in charge of their 4-3 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night.

His controversial time with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv preceded his move to Budapest but Duff doesn’t feel the same need to seek another challenge abroad having previously coached at Celtic and also had a spell in Australia towards the end of his playing career.

“I’ve travelled the world. Melbourne, Glasgow, obviously spent most of my life in England. Hope you don’t mind me saying, I’ve had some amazing, amazing moments in my life, achievements. The number one by far was at home here, [winning the league] in the Brandywell, in Tolka,” he said.

“Sometimes you don’t need to travel to get the most amazing feeling in the world. Do I see myself leaving anytime soon? No. I’ve got a beautiful wife and kids here, my daughter is still in 6th Class. As long as people want me in the league, I will be here. I’m not going anywhere regardless of somebody wanting me.

“My duty here is to my family first, to Shelbourne, but also to the League [of Ireland] because I haven’t done it just for quotes or to be heard. I’ve fought for the League [of Ireland] and I’m going to continue to do it and I’m passionate about it, and I want it to grow.

“I absolutely believe that it’s the most inspiring thing in Irish football at the minute, absolutely head and shoulders above our national team and I’ve no plans to go away. In six, eight, nine, 10 years’ time, possibly, because I love seeing the world. I just met Jemma Quinn outside and she said she spent a month in Sri Lanka on her own, not even with anybody. I love that. She’s my new hero. That’s seeing the world, but you’re stuck with me for the time being.”

Duff says he’s happy with 22 players he has in his squad and that “it’s a long shot” to add one more on their radar. Five players who did arrive this winter were wingers Daniel Kelly from Derry City and Dundalk’s Ryan O’Kane, along with midfielder Ellis Chapman who departed Sligo Rovers.

Former Republic of Ireland U21 striker Mipo Odubeko has also joined while Scottish midfielder Kerr McInroy arrived this week having come through Celtic’s academy and featured for Partick Thistle last season.

“First and foremost, to bring a freshness to it, it would have been poor for myself, the staff and the club if we didn’t add to the squad, when you become champions and you win something, it’s very easy to sit back and trust it’s not broken but that’s absolutely the time to strengthen, so we have brought in a freshness.

“When there is scarcity of players, the players in demand can command bigger wages. That’s life. That’s why it’s important and we’ve strived over the past four years to tie lads down. As much as it’s hard work for me, I feel sorry for players in the League of Ireland having one-year deals. I think nearly all our lads are tied down long-term deals. Only way you can build.

“Outside of that, it’s ‘who’s out there?’ We don’t throw mad money at anybody. We like to spend well and wisely. I think we’ve done that, very, very, well. We tapped out on a couple because it didn’t sit right with us.

“For instance, that’s where you maybe have to look elsewhere and we did, ie. Mipo. And I didn’t care. Sometimes it’s your circle of friends, don’t really have circle of friends, but maybe circle of players you worked with before and Kerr (McInroy) was one I was always fond of.”

And with the new season on the horizon, Duff expects plenty of competition for the champions.

“I don’t think we are favourites. I wouldn’t put us as favourites, we weren’t favourites last year, I don’t see us as favourites this year. [Shamrock] Rovers will always be favourites, Derry have a very experienced Northern Irish international football team, St Pat’s are near-on favourites as they won nine games in a row. Pressure? The only real pressure at this club comes from the staff, and that comes every day.

“Retain, defend… they are words I don’t like and we haven’t been using them. Saying’ defend the title’ feels to me like you are taking a backwards step and just trying to protect something, it’s not about defending or retaining the title, it’s about winning the title.”