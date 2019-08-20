This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Very untrue and disrespectful': Carr hits back at Rovers boss Bradley

Bradley had accused the striker of thinking he ‘was a little bit bigger than the club’ before his Tallaght exit.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 10:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,281 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4774055
Carr departed Shamrock Rovers on Monday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Carr departed Shamrock Rovers on Monday.
Carr departed Shamrock Rovers on Monday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DANIEL CARR, THE former Shamrock Rovers striker who yesterday joined Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, has reacted angrily to accusations from Stephen Bradley that he felt ‘he was a little bit bigger than us.’

Bradley made the comments following Rovers’ 5-1 win at Waterford on Monday evening, and Carr has hit back at the Hoops boss by insisting he ‘never once thought I was bigger than this club that gave me so much.’

Carr, who spent 18 months at Tallaght Stadium and scored 14 goals in 57 games for the League of Ireland outfit, was approached by Apollon following the sides’ Europa League qualifying tie last month.

The 25-year-old striker completed his move on Monday, before Bradley spoke to RTÉ at the RSC following his side’s Premier Division defeat of Waterford.

“He just didn’t fit where we were going as a club,” Bradley said last night.

“When representatives tell you that maybe his heart is not in playing for Shamrock Rovers, he’s not the right fit for you. People maybe think we needed to sell but we didn’t like what we heard, this club and this team and what we’re doing and what we’re building is bigger than any individual.

“If people don’t want to be part of it, no problem, we’ll shake their hand and let them walk away. That was the case with Dan. You don’t want people who are in the mindset of not being with the team and not being in the group.

“This club is a special club and it’s bigger than any one individual and unfortunately, that individual just felt he was a little bit bigger than us.”

Bradley’s accusation prompted an immediate and furious response from Carr on Twitter, who claimed it was ‘very untrue and disrespectful.’

“What a load of bollocks!” he wrote.

“Never once thought I was bigger than this club that gave me so much! Always gave my all for the club and will always be a part of me! Very untrue and disrespectful!!!” 

