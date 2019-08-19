Jack Byrne impresses again with two long-range goals as Rovers hammer Waterford

Waterford 1

Shamrock Rovers 5

SHAMROCK ROVERS REDUCED the gap on Dundalk to just four points after a 5-1 win away to Waterford FC at the RSC.

A Jack Byrne brace had Rovers 2-0 up at the break before two goals from Aaron Greene made it 4-0.

Cory Galvin grabbed a consolation before 18-year-old Thomas Oluwa made it 5-1 and sealed an easy win for Stephen Bradley’s side.

Shamrock Rovers controlled the game from the opening minutes and Lee Grace headed wide from Jack Byrne’s early corner. Roberto Lopes then fired straight at Connor before the defender headed wide of the target.

That Rovers pressure saw them open the scoring in spectacular style. Jack Byrne was found by Aaron Greene in a central position and he fired an unstoppable shot from 30 yards to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled five minutes later. Ronan Finn found Byrne who brushed past Tom Holland before firing over Matthew Connor from 25 yards to make it 2-0.

Waterford FC’s only real effort of a difficult first half was Cory Galvin’s late strike but it drifted across Alan Mannus’ goal.

25: GOAL!



Waterford FC 0-1 SHAMROCK ROVERS



Jack Byrne opens the scoring for Shamrock Rovers at the RSC with a thunderbolt from 30 yards!



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #LOI #WFCvSRFC pic.twitter.com/mmSXYbwwpW — eir Sport (@eirSport) August 19, 2019

Dean Walsh fired over the bar as Waterford started the second-half brightly. Walter Figueira then fed Walsh again in the penalty area but Lee Grace made a good block.

That pressure failed to yield an end product and it was the visitors that make it 3-0. JJ Lunney’s attempted backpass was short and Aaron Greene ran clear before slotting the ball past Connor.

Cory Galvin shot straight at Mannus before Stephen Bradley’s side made it 4-0. Jack Byrne’s through ball found the run of Aaron Greene and he lobbed the on-rushing Matthew Connor.

Waterford FC scored a consolation with 12 minutes left; Cory Galvin firing a 30-yard screamer into the top corner beyond the reach of Mannus.

But Rovers scored a fifth after 88th minute; Graham Burke crossed from the left and Thomas Aluwa was left unmarked to tap home to seal another vital three points in the title race.

30: GOAL!



Waterford FC 0-2 SHAMROCK ROVERS



Jack Byrne does it again!



The Ireland midfielder nets another cracker from outside the area!



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #LOI #WFCvSRFC pic.twitter.com/e3ZYlld68Y — eir Sport (@eirSport) August 19, 2019

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Maxi Kouogun, Rob Slevin, Kevin Lynch (Sam Bone 46), JJ Lunney (Georgie Poynton 70), Shane Duggan, Tom Holland (Dean Walsh 46), Cory Galvin, Walter Figueira

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus, Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Dylan Watts, Ronan Finn (Brandon Kavanagh 69), Sean Kavanagh, Aaron Greene (Thomas Oluwa 76), Jack Byrne, Gary O’Neill, Graham Cummins (Graham Burke 41)

Referee: Rob Harvey

