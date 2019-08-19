This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jack Byrne impresses again with two long-range goals as Rovers hammer Waterford

Stephen Bradley’s men delivered a comprehensive win on Monday at the RSC.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Aug 2019, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,814 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4773695
Jack Byrne evades the challenge of Cory Galvin.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Jack Byrne evades the challenge of Cory Galvin.
Jack Byrne evades the challenge of Cory Galvin.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Waterford 1

Shamrock Rovers 5

SHAMROCK ROVERS REDUCED the gap on Dundalk to just four points after a 5-1 win away to Waterford FC at the RSC.

A Jack Byrne brace had Rovers 2-0 up at the break before two goals from Aaron Greene made it 4-0.

Cory Galvin grabbed a consolation before 18-year-old Thomas Oluwa made it 5-1 and sealed an easy win for Stephen Bradley’s side.

Shamrock Rovers controlled the game from the opening minutes and Lee Grace headed wide from Jack Byrne’s early corner. Roberto Lopes then fired straight at Connor before the defender headed wide of the target.

That Rovers pressure saw them open the scoring in spectacular style. Jack Byrne was found by Aaron Greene in a central position and he fired an unstoppable shot from 30 yards to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled five minutes later. Ronan Finn found Byrne who brushed past Tom Holland before firing over Matthew Connor from 25 yards to make it 2-0.

Waterford FC’s only real effort of a difficult first half was Cory Galvin’s late strike but it drifted across Alan Mannus’ goal.

Dean Walsh fired over the bar as Waterford started the second-half brightly. Walter Figueira then fed Walsh again in the penalty area but Lee Grace made a good block.

That pressure failed to yield an end product and it was the visitors that make it 3-0. JJ Lunney’s attempted backpass was short and Aaron Greene ran clear before slotting the ball past Connor.

Cory Galvin shot straight at Mannus before Stephen Bradley’s side made it 4-0. Jack Byrne’s through ball found the run of Aaron Greene and he lobbed the on-rushing Matthew Connor.

Waterford FC scored a consolation with 12 minutes left; Cory Galvin firing a 30-yard screamer into the top corner beyond the reach of Mannus.

But Rovers scored a fifth after 88th minute; Graham Burke crossed from the left and Thomas Aluwa was left unmarked to tap home to seal another vital three points in the title race.

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Maxi Kouogun, Rob Slevin, Kevin Lynch (Sam Bone 46), JJ Lunney (Georgie Poynton 70), Shane Duggan, Tom Holland (Dean Walsh 46), Cory Galvin, Walter Figueira

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus, Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Dylan Watts, Ronan Finn (Brandon Kavanagh 69), Sean Kavanagh, Aaron Greene (Thomas Oluwa 76), Jack Byrne, Gary O’Neill, Graham Cummins (Graham Burke 41)

Referee: Rob Harvey

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie