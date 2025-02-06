Boxing and weekends watching AIL – Dan Sheehan's road back from ACL injury

THERE’S NOT TOO many upsides to damaging your ACL, but in searching for the positives Dan Sheehan was at least able to appreciate having more free time on his weekends.

The hooker tore his ACL on Ireland’s summer tour to South Africa last July, and spent seven months on the sidelines before making his comeback with Leinster and Ireland over the last couple of weeks.

Much of that time was spent doing the hard work alone in the gym, and while Sheehan had to sit back and watch his Leinster and Ireland teammates play through the first half of the season, his injury allowed him spend the extra free time in different ways.

“It was almost strange at the start,” he says. “I haven’t had weekends, or two days off every week, in a long time. And it was nice to be able to connect with family and friends again.

I went to a lot of AIL games, watching my brother and my dad in a relegation battle for UCD at the minute, but that’s just nice to be able to go to those games, go to a few AIL lunches, catch up with friends.”

As enjoyable as that was, nothing beats the day job, and Sheehan has loved getting back to what he does best.

Advertisement

He looked in good condition on his Leinster return against the Stormers but Ireland’s win over England last Saturday showed just how impressively the 26-year-old has recovered from an injury so many sportspeople struggle with.

Sheehan was central to a game-changing effort off the Ireland bench, with his brilliant try a perfect encapsulation of the hooker’s rounded skill set, showcasing his power and athleticism alongside his excellent passing skills.

Sheehan admits his pass wide to James Lowe in the build-up to that score was particularly satisfying.

“That was obviously just a moment that probably showed the confidence that I still have in my games and that I haven’t lost it. I’ve been comfortable out there for a while. That was just off the cuff.” Moments before he was finishing that superb team move, Sheehan had shown slick hands to slip Jack Conan through a gap.

“I like to think that I can see the game quite well and see opportunities that unfold. It’s a big part of the game that we talk about, is seeing the picture in front of you and being able to pick the right option in that moment. It all comes down to the finer skills. I was able to do a good bit of slowed down skills during my rehab process of even decision-making or stuff at the line. That was something that I didn’t really lose.”

Sheehan was conscious of not spending too much time seeking out opinions from other rugby players or sportspeople during his rehab process. Instead he took on some advice from teammates and staff at Leinster, while focusing on doing things his way.

“I was actually rooming with Josh (van der Flier) in South Africa when it happened and he obviously chatted to me, he had a big return from his ACL a number of years ago,” Sheehan says.

“People around the building (in Leinster) I did chat to a little bit, but I didn’t want to get stuck in the mindset of trying to do everything and I knew I had to go on my own journey and figure things out for myself. I think people can sometimes get stuck in having to do all these new tricks and it might work for someone and it doesn’t work for me, or that sort of stuff.”

Not that outside ideas weren’t helpful. Leinster physiotherapist Emma Gallivan put Sheehan in contact with former boxer Cathal O’Grady, who competed for Ireland at 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

“He’s been brilliant for me,” Sheehan says. “I did boxing with him in Harolds Cross every week for a good chunk of the rehab period. He was just excellent to get the fitness and stuff but mainly the footwork while being distracted, either being hit or trying to hit someone. It definitely helped my footwork, and getting me a bit of bounce.

Related Reads Both Ireland out-halves had classy moments and made mistakes 'I was in a little bit of a panic... Andy just goes, 'This is brilliant!'' France star Ntamack hit with three-match ban - but set to be back in time for Ireland clash

Sheehan speaking to the media yesterday. Chloe Eyre / INPHO Chloe Eyre / INPHO / INPHO

“One of the big things with the ACL is obviously trying to get your power output back and reactive strength and stuff, so to have boxing as a form of distraction and while you’re moving footwork, how important footwork is in boxing and skipping and stuff, it’s actually become a big part of my daily routine now, skipping. It’s definitely been a massive factor of getting me back and making me feel confident.”

Yet nothing restores confidence like getting back on the pitch.

“It’s just nice being back in the room with the lads and being back involved in those big games, feeling those nerves and that anxiety before a game it was nice to feel again.

“Yeah, of course it is nice to know I can add value to a team still and nothing is restricting me anymore and it’s not in my head at all, so definitely the way I have been able to performance in the last few weeks has given me confidence that there is nothing wrong with me anymore and I can go on. ”

It was nice to get six months away from the game,” he adds. “Everyone picks up bumps and bruises along the way and it’s kind of hard to get rid of them when you’re playing every week. Mind and body is fresh, everywhere else, I definitely feel in a comfortable position. With a big season ahead hopefully I’m in a good spot.”