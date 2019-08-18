This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'You don't make decisions based on emotions': Cormier not rushing retirement call

Cormier, 40, lost his UFC heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic last night.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 8:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,126 Views 3 Comments
Cormier: "A tough pill to swallow."
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Cormier:
Cormier: "A tough pill to swallow."
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DANIEL CORMIER INSISTS he will not make a decision on his retirement based on emotion after the 40-year-old lost his heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

Cormier was stopped in the fourth round as Miocic, who was fighting for the first time since losing his title to Cormier in July 2018, landed a flurry of body shots.

Prior to the bout, Cormier’s coach Javier Mendez had suggested the fighter should retire, rather than take on Jon Jones – who labelled Miocic “the greatest heavyweight of all time” – in a trilogy fight.

Asked about the possibility of calling it a day, Cormier conceded he must take serious consideration over his next move.

“You don’t make decisions based on emotions. But this is a tough pill to swallow,” he said.

“At 40 years old, and so many other opportunities [available], I need to speak to my wife and make an educated decision as to what we’re going to do.”

Cormier added when asked where the fight went wrong for him: “I think [Miocic] made great body shots. He hit me with a number of right hands and I didn’t really feel anything, so maybe I took those for granted.

“He landed a great one and did a good job of following up. He’s a fantastic champion, congratulations to him and his team.”

UFC president Dana White, meanwhile, advised Cormier to take time over his decision.

“I don’t know what the future is for Cormier,” White said in the post-fight press conference.

“I told him, ‘Don’t think about whether you want to fight again, you don’t want to fight again and any of that stuff. Just relax. Go home and spend some time with your family and we’ll talk about all that s*** later’.”

The42 Team

About the author
The42 Team

