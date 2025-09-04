Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham chairman

DANIEL LEVY has stepped down from his role as Tottenham chairman with immediate effect, the Premier League club have announced.

Levy had been at the helm for almost 25 years and was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” Levy said on the club website.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level; more than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans who have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey, but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Levy had been instrumental in bringing in new Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, following the departure of Ange Postecoglou despite the club’s success in the Europa League last season.