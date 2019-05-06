Eredivisie midfielder Crowley will not be in provisional Ireland squad

EREDIVISIE MIDFIELDER DANIEL Daniel Crowley will not be included in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers this summer.

Mick McCarthy’s side will take on Denmark in Copenhagen on 7 June before facing Gibraltar at Aviva Stadium on 10 June.

Crowley, who previously represented Ireland and England at U19 level, declared for Ireland earlier this year, a decision which was well received by McCarthy.

He has impressed with Dutch side Willem II in the Eredivisie during this season but was unable to make an impression on his prospective international manager in Sunday’s Dutch Cup final.

He started the game on the bench before he was introduced in the 62nd minute of his side’s 4-0 defeat to Ajax.

A report on the FAI website states that Crowley “will not be in the squad” for Ireland’s upcoming games against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Speaking to the website, McCarthy expressed his disappointment for Crowley that he didn’t get more game time on Sunday.

It was unfortunate because Danny had played so many games in the Willem midfield all season and the world and his mother expected him to start the game.

“If there was any doubt he wouldn’t start then I wouldn’t have travelled. That said, I did enjoy the Ajax performance, the atmosphere was electric and their second goal was something else.”

Crowley after the Dutch Cup final on Sunday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Remarking on Mark Travers’ superb Premier League debut for Bournemouth at the weekend, McCarthy said he wasn’t surprised by his performance.

Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally contacted the Ireland manager for his opinion of Travers, and McCarthy says he spoke highly of the talented 19-year-old.

I told Alan I think he’s top class so I wasn’t surprised Mark got the man of the match award against Spurs. Mark is only 19 but that’s not a problem for me – I gave Shay Given his debut at 19 and Robbie Keane was first capped at 18.

“Mark more than justified his inclusion in the squad back in March and he will be in Portugal for our training camp in a couple of weeks.”

McCarthy is expected to announce his provisional squad on Tuesday and will wait on the English Championship and League One play-offs before finalising the group that will travel to Denmark.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: