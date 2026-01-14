DARRAGH FITZGIBBON WILL captain the Cork hurling team in 2026, with Mark Coleman the vice captain.
Now 28, Fitzgibbon made his senior debut for Cork as a 19 year-old in 2017. The Charleville man has been an important player for the Rebels since, mainly operating at midfield, or sometimes centre-forward.
Cork GAA is pleased to announce that Darragh Fitzgibbon of Charleville has been appointed as captain of the Cork senior hurling team for the new season. The role of vice-captain will be filled by Mark Coleman of Blarney. We wish Darragh and Mark every success for the new season. pic.twitter.com/XZvVezbO8N
He has won three Munster titles with Cork, and one National League and was part of the sides which lost All-Ireland finals in 2021, 2024 and 2025. He has won three All Stars.
Advertisement
Cork manager Ben O’Connor has previously worked with Fitzgibbon when he managed Charleville in 2018.
Coleman, from Blarney, made his senior debut for Cork in 2016. The 28-year-old won and All-Star in 2017, when he helped Cork to a Munster title, which they retained in 2018 before losing a memorable All-Ireland semi-final to Limerick.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Darragh Fitzgibbon to captain Cork hurlers in 2026
DARRAGH FITZGIBBON WILL captain the Cork hurling team in 2026, with Mark Coleman the vice captain.
Now 28, Fitzgibbon made his senior debut for Cork as a 19 year-old in 2017. The Charleville man has been an important player for the Rebels since, mainly operating at midfield, or sometimes centre-forward.
He has won three Munster titles with Cork, and one National League and was part of the sides which lost All-Ireland finals in 2021, 2024 and 2025. He has won three All Stars.
Cork manager Ben O’Connor has previously worked with Fitzgibbon when he managed Charleville in 2018.
Coleman, from Blarney, made his senior debut for Cork in 2016. The 28-year-old won and All-Star in 2017, when he helped Cork to a Munster title, which they retained in 2018 before losing a memorable All-Ireland semi-final to Limerick.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Darragh Fitzgibbon GAA Leader Rebel Leader