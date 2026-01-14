Darragh Fitzgibbon to captain Cork hurlers in 2026

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON WILL captain the Cork hurling team in 2026, with Mark Coleman the vice captain.

Now 28, Fitzgibbon made his senior debut for Cork as a 19 year-old in 2017. The Charleville man has been an important player for the Rebels since, mainly operating at midfield, or sometimes centre-forward.

Cork GAA is pleased to announce that Darragh Fitzgibbon of Charleville has been appointed as captain of the Cork senior hurling team for the new season. The role of vice-captain will be filled by Mark Coleman of Blarney. We wish Darragh and Mark every success for the new season. pic.twitter.com/XZvVezbO8N — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) January 14, 2026

He has won three Munster titles with Cork, and one National League and was part of the sides which lost All-Ireland finals in 2021, 2024 and 2025. He has won three All Stars.

Cork manager Ben O’Connor has previously worked with Fitzgibbon when he managed Charleville in 2018.

Coleman, from Blarney, made his senior debut for Cork in 2016. The 28-year-old won and All-Star in 2017, when he helped Cork to a Munster title, which they retained in 2018 before losing a memorable All-Ireland semi-final to Limerick.