'That was special, that was' - Darragh Murray's Six Nations debut to remember

POST-MATCH, CONNACHT LOCK Darragh Murray was already under the impression that his dad, Aidan, had been “shouting and kicking” as he watched his son crash over for a crucial Irish try on his first Six Nations appearance.

His mum, Bernie, was there too, as was his best friend, Evan, whose trip home from Australia matched up serendipitously with Murray’s career-biggest moment.

Those there to see Darragh Murray were given a treat during his initial first-half cameo, with Tadhg Beirne off receiving treatment on a blood injury. Not only did Murray score — with an excellent finish, at that — but he also charged down a box kick by Scottish scrum-half George Horne.

It was the latter which was highlighted by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, whose left-field decision to include Murray in his matchday squad was immediately vindicated.

For Murray himself, meanwhile, who has now scored tries for Ireland ‘A’ and Ireland without ever having scored for Connacht, his chamoionship debut was “definitely up there” as a career highlight to date.

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“It’s surreal at the moment,” Murray said. “It has to kick in. It was class at the time, the atmosphere was unreal out there.

“Even after the game, just letting it all sink in, taking in the crowd, unbelievable. That was special, that was.

“You just look around, and the stadium is still full. Jeez, this is what you want to be part of.”

Murray was one of 11 Six Nations debutants for Ireland during the 2026 championship. He had previously earned caps against Georgia and Portugal last summer.

He was included in Farrell’s Six Nations squad only as a cover player initially, but he obviously made a big impression.

Having been held back from the Ireland XV fixture with England ‘A’ in order to help to prepare Ireland’s first team on game-week, Murray eventually forced his way into the reckoning. Being informed by Ireland forwards coach that he would be on the bench for Ireland’s Triple Crown decider was a moment that will stay with him.

It also required an immediate pivot.

“I found out on Tuesday evening, Paulie told me,” said Roscommon native Murray, 24. “I was [like], ‘OK,’ because I was running Scotland lineouts on the Monday so I had to flick over to our lineouts.

“It was great. We’ve been running our own plays for the last couple of weeks. So the lads took me under their wing and guided me through, we had walk-throughs whenever we needed it.

“Look, I got called in as cover at the time and I took it as it came. It’s been unreal, getting to learn off James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, their experience is unbelievable, what they taught me is class.”

O’Connell, said Murray, has been “unbelievable” to work with. “He’s helped so much through calling and lineouts and everything.

“Just the detail he goes into for lads to get better, like, no one else could see it, but he’ll see it. It’s just been class.

“He’s always encouraging you; keep going and get better. It’s just been great for me.”