Thursday 20 February, 2020
Darron Gibson books Wembley date in Salford City debut

The Ireland international midfielder scored in last night’s penalty-shootout win against Newport County.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 1:37 PM
55 minutes ago 2,692 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5014961
Darron Gibson, pictured here in action for Wigan Athletic, joined Salford City this month.
Image: Robert Perry
Darron Gibson, pictured here in action for Wigan Athletic, joined Salford City this month.
Darron Gibson, pictured here in action for Wigan Athletic, joined Salford City this month.
Image: Robert Perry

DARRON GIBSON’S FIRST outing for Salford City culminated with the Republic of Ireland international scoring in a penalty shootout to help send the club to Wembley.

After a goalless 90 minutes away to fellow League Two side Newport County – for whom Irish striker Padraig Amond featured – Salford emerged victorious from last night’s EFL Trophy semi-final by winning 6-5 on penalties.

Gibson and compatriot Adam Rooney both found the net for Graham Alexander’s side, who achieved promotion to the Football League last season for the first time in the club’s history by beating AFC Fylde in the National League play-off final at Wembley.

Having been released by Wigan Athletic last summer, Gibson was signed by Salford as a free agent earlier this month. Prior to last night, the 32-year-old hadn’t played a competitive game since April 2019.

“I couldn’t really judge it because the pitch was so bad,” Gibson said of his performance. “But I lasted 90 minutes, which is the main thing.

“It’s always great to get to Wembley. It’s what football is all about. People go through their careers and never win any silverware, so the chance to go to Wembley is massive for the club.”

Salford City, who also had former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell in last night’s starting line-up, currently sit in 11th place in League Two, eight points outside the play-offs.

Former Manchester United stars David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and Phil Neville each own a 10% stake in the club. 

Gibson, who has also had spells at Everton and Sunderland, played alongside Giggs, Scholes and Gary Neville during his time on the books at United.

The midfielder has won 27 senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in a friendly against Belarus in May 2016.

The Derry native is in line to come up against former Derry City attacker Ronan Curtis when Salford take on Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final on 5 April.

