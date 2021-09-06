Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 6 September 2021
Deegan nearing Leinster return but Kearney set for spell on sidelines

The province take on Harlequins in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Friday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 6 Sep 2021, 2:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,665 Views 2 Comments
Leinster's Max Deegan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEINSTER WINGER Dave Kearney is set to miss the opening months of the 2021/22 season due to injury, the province have confirmed, although there was better news for Max Deegan, who looks set to make his long-awaited return from injury in the coming weeks.

Kearney has had a procedure on an ankle injury sustained in pre-season training, with Leinster saying the 32-year-old will be out of action “for the next few months.”

Leinster are back in action this week as they welcome Harlequins to the Aviva Stadium for a pre-season friendly, with capacity set at 15,000 for the game, before kicking off their new URC campaign with a home game against the Bulls at the RDS on 25 September. 

And head coach Leo Cullen will also have to plan without Jordan Larmour, with the versatile back three player still recovering from a procedure last season to correct a groin injury.

Andrew Porter is also still rehabbing the foot injury which saw him miss the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, while centre Garry Ringrose is integrating back into training following a procedure on a shoulder injury.

Nick McCarthy, who has rejoined the province from Munster, will miss the Harlequins game with a foot injury, as will Ciarán Frawley, who is still working his way back from a shoulder problem.

Meanwhile Michael Milne will be unavailable for up to six weeks with a calf injury.

In better for Cullen, Max Deegan has resumed training following his long-term lay-off. Deegan missed most of last season after suffering an ACL injury against the Dragons in October, but is now back training and available for selection this week.

Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), Rhys Ruddock (calf) and Conor O’Brien (knee) are also all fit and available for selection.

There was no new update available on Dan Leavy (knee), Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) or Jack Dunne (ankle).

