'I've not seen him in as good a condition as he is now' - Kilcoyne set for return

AS IRELAND’S LOOSEHEAD stocks suddenly appeared to be in dire condition over in New Zealand in July with injuries to Cian Healy and Jeremy Loughman, head coach Andy Farrell could have been forgiven for wishing that he had Dave Kilcoyne available.

The experienced Munster prop’s season was ended back in April when it was confirmed he would undergo surgery to help resolve a neck injury that had already kept him out of action since the Six Nations.

So ended a very frustrating season for Kilcoyne but the 33-year-old Limerick man has happily made a return to full training recently during Munster’s pre-season programme.

A big campaign lies ahead for Kilcoyne as he aims to reestablish himself as Munster’s first-choice loosehead and swiftly return to the Ireland squad with the World Cup now just over a year away.

23-year-old Josh Wycherley impressed for Munster again last season in Kilcoyne’s absence, while Loughman went on tour to New Zealand with Ireland earlier this summer, and the province also have Liam O’Connor in their squad.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree can see that Kilcoyne is motivated to get back into action as soon as possible.

“He literally is champing at the bit,” said Rowntree. “I’ve not seen him in as good a condition as he is now. He was disappointed with how the season ended but he has worked as hard as he can.

“Our roster is stocked with some pretty good looseheads currently so it’s going to be good competition for selection in Round 1 [of the URC against Cardiff on 16 September].

“He will certainly be available around the early rounds, so it’s a big headache for me.”

Keynan Knox will hope to become a more prominent figure at tighthead. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Kilcoyne’s return is a boost but some Munster fans are concerned about the tighthead side of the scrum following the exit of Ireland international John Ryan to Wasps.

The highly experienced Stephen Archer remains with Munster and Rowntree will hope to see 23-year-old Keynan Knox, 24-year-old Roman Salanoa, and 23-year-old James French really pushing on this season.

“We’ve seen Keynan in many big games, Roman’s had injuries over the last couple of seasons, and Frenchy’s not long after moving from loosehead,” said Rowntree.

“I’m confident in their ability. You’ve got to give guys a chance some time and bear with them.

“I’m certainly aware it’s a very important position for us, and we’ve lost some experience there, but how can the guys get experience unless you give them experience and chuck them into games?

“Those guys, I’m very confident will come through for us. They’re great young men to work with but we have to back them and they will come through.”