Tuesday 22 November 2022
David Clifford nominated to captain Kerry for the 2023 season

The Fossa man will skipper the Kingdom next year.

20 minutes ago 652 Views 0 Comments

DAVID CLIFFORD HAS been nominated to captain the Kerry senior footballers for the 2023 season.

david-clifford-celebrates David Clifford celebrates Kerry's All-Ireland final win in July. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Clifford has been put forward by the East Kerry Board after the divisional team were crowned Kerry county senior champions last month.

The 24-year-old scored 1-9 in that success in Austin Stack Park and as the Kerry tradition is for the county champions to have the honour of selecting the senior football team captain, it has paved the way for Clifford to lead the Kingdom next season.

david-clifford-celebrates-after-scoring-a-goal David Clifford celebrates his goal in the Kerry county senior final. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

The star forward has enjoyed a phenomenal football season, collecting All-Ireland, Munster and National League honours in Kerry senior colours.

At local level Clifford won the county senior title with East Kerry and junior title with his club Fossa, who play in Munster championship action this Saturday in a semi-final against Limerick’s Castlemahon.

He also won his fourth All-Star award and the 2022 GAA-GPA Footballer of the Year honour.

Fintan O'Toole
