David Clifford nominated to captain Kerry for the 2023 season

DAVID CLIFFORD HAS been nominated to captain the Kerry senior footballers for the 2023 season.
Clifford has been put forward by the East Kerry Board after the divisional team were crowned Kerry county senior champions last month.
The 24-year-old scored 1-9 in that success in Austin Stack Park and as the Kerry tradition is for the county champions to have the honour of selecting the senior football team captain, it has paved the way for Clifford to lead the Kingdom next season.
David Clifford has been nominated by the East Kerry Board as the Kerry Captain for 2023 - wishing David and all the team the best of luck 💚💛— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) November 22, 2022
The star forward has enjoyed a phenomenal football season, collecting All-Ireland, Munster and National League honours in Kerry senior colours.
At local level Clifford won the county senior title with East Kerry and junior title with his club Fossa, who play in Munster championship action this Saturday in a semi-final against Limerick’s Castlemahon.
He also won his fourth All-Star award and the 2022 GAA-GPA Footballer of the Year honour.
