'He was on my radar' - the story behind David Clifford's new sportswear range

THIS IS THE pursuit. It’s this: this never once mentality that forges the strength to own every battle. To own the moment that matters. It’s never once.

The brief for the David Clifford x McKeever clothing range video was simple.

‘We need something that’s iconic or in line with David to really launch this properly.’

In terms of an instruction, that might seem a touch broad on paper. But let’s consider what Titan, a leading marketing agency in Ireland, had to work with.

They had Clifford’s kicking style that is so distinctive, it can be identified by just the silhouette. That’s a ready made emblem. They had his two All-Ireland medals and three Footballer of the Year awards. An impressive list of distinctions. They had plenty footage which illustrates all of this and more. Clifford, in essence, is his own artform.

When Titan came back with the final edit, they produced a clip that captured what the David Clifford look would embody. It highlighted the repetitions in his game that make it possible for him to be great. The kick after kick. The relentless practice behind every strike. The consistent exhibition of excellence.

The things that he does more than once.

****

When David Clifford was first approached about the concept of launching a range of clothes in his name, he was on board with the idea but wanted to wait until the time was right.

It was around 2022, and McKeever Sports were interested in working with him.

He was still just four years into his senior career with Kerry at that point, but already his profile was starting to grow. He won his first All-Ireland that year, and was crowned Footballer of the Year.

Paidí McKeever of McKeever Sports had been waiting for the right player to bring his vision to life. Someone with the right image for a collaboration of this kind. And he had been plugged into Clifford’s potential for many years. From even the earliest sightings, it was clear that he was right fit. Paidí was willing to show patience in order to get his man.

“If you go back to David playing in Croke Park in Hogan [Cup] finals and schools finals, and minors for Kerry… he was definitely someone who was on my radar. That led to conversations that he is definitely a special talent.

“If you look after a match, wherever he is in the country, whether he’s up in Armagh or in Dublin, the pitch is just swarmed with kids looking to get his signature, get his gloves or have a chat with him. He just captures the imagination of the youth.”

Capturing a second All-Ireland senior medal this year gave Clifford the courage to proceed with McKeever’s proposal. They had everything in place; they just needed his signal to get things moving. And when it arrived, the rush was on to turn the idea around in time for Christmas. July to December is a tight turnaround in the world of retail but they managed it, formally launching the Clifford brand in November.

David Clifford with his son, Ógie after Kerry's All-Ireland victory this year. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The collection has been well received thus far. Paidí, however, is unable to divulge on any sales figures as that is “commercially sensitive” information. And this is only the first wave of Clifford clothing. There’s more coming in 2026.

“Getting it over the line post All-Ireland and getting it out for the Christmas market was very tight, so the spring/summer range and autumn next year will be more comprehensive.”

****

The Air Jordan/Clifford comparisons were inevitable, but they were unplanned as far as Paidí McKeever was concerned. Of course, there are other high profile trademarks in sport out there like CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo] and TB12 [Tom Brady].

But Jordan’s red and white Nike sneaker is a statement piece that has transcended the world of sports apparel to become a conventional fashion choice. Clifford and McKeever are also breaking new ground with this branded line of clothing. It’s a first for GAA.

“You have to remember that when he’s in the height of summer season, he wouldn’t entertain thinking about any of this stuff,” Paidí McKeever explains.

“It was after the All-Ireland that we were able to get sitting down with him and get ready to go. Literally, we hadn’t spoken to him for nine months until after the All-Ireland. It was probably a fortnight after that that we had to sit down and make final decisions.

An original Air Jordan 1 sneaker from 1985. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“He is the most humble, honest guy you will ever meet. He has no social media. He’s a great human being and he wasn’t sure… will this work? He may have even been a little embarrassed by it. But he got it at the same time. He didn’t take the decision lightly. He considered it and he’s got good counsel. We got it over the line but it was building that trust with us, that we were going to do it right.”

****

The colours that feature in the first edition of the David Clifford collection include white, black and grey. There’s also a gender neutral blue to cover all bases while they wait for the girl’s range to drop next spring.

The inspiration for the other colours is to make the buyer feel like they can wear Clifford’s clothes without worrying about showing allegiance to Kerry.

“David has national appeal, not just in Kerry,” Paidí McKeever explains. “The idea was to have a nice generic range that kids in Tyrone, Armagh or Dublin can still buy the product, but not in Kerry colours.”

Of course the Kingdom’s green and gold is well represented too, which naturally leads to questions about Clifford’s merchandise becoming a competitor for the official Kerry GAA gear. But Paidí McKeever explains that they have no intention of creating any rivalry, and assuredly says that the market is big enough for both.

“It’s a different purchase. Your county jersey is always going to be bought by the Kerry fan. And the testament to that is that one of our biggest customers is the Kerry GAA store. They have bought heavily into this range, and it’s selling well for them.

McKeever Sports McKeever Sports

“We’re more competing with the Messis, the Mbappes, the Ronaldos, those iconic sporting figures that the kids will have an outfit from. We’re now providing a GAA version of that. They will always buy their county product. There might have been a bit of a fear in Kerry at the start when it got out that we were going to do this.

“‘What way is this going to land?’ But it’s a different purchase, and they’ve bought into it. And it’s gone well for them.”

****

In addition to more clothes coming down the line in 2026, McKeever plan to release a football boot as part of the Clifford brand. But, again, they won’t be influenced by the Michael Jordan approach and molding one to his foot.

They’re taking a different direction for the Clifford blueprint.

“We’re starting off with a kids’ boot. We’d need to take a longer run at the high end boot and do some more work with David and other elite players. But we’ll start off with the kids’ boot for spring/summer next year.”

Other players may follow Clifford’s example. Perhaps this venture will show that the demand is there. Or perhaps, we will discover that this opportunity was built entirely for him. Maybe this is something that can happen only once.

“If it works and it takes off, and you do have two or three generational players, it may work for others,” Paidí McKeever concludes.

“But Ireland’s a small market. It’s not the NBA, NFL or Premier League so it’s not massive millions of people watching this. It’s a smaller audience. It’s never gonna have that market unless the GAA becomes a worldwide game. But the GAA is strong because of the amateurism and volunteerism.

“So whether it could carry two or three athlete endorsements, I’m not sure. Let’s see what happens in the future.”