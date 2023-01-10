England and Lions great David Duckham dies aged 76

ENGLAND RUGBY GREAT David Duckham has died aged 76, his former club Coventry have announced.

Duckham won 36 caps for his country from 1969 to 1976, initially as a centre before going on to make his mark as a dynamic wing who brought flair to an otherwise conservative side.

He retired as England’s second all-time highest try-scorer behind Cyril Low with 10, a significant feat given England finished bottom of the Five Nations in four of the seven years he played.

The triumphant 1971 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand provided a better platform to demonstrate his brilliance and Duckham took full advantage, playing in three of the four Tests.

In the midweek game against West Coast/Buller he scored six tries. He finished the tour with 11 in 16 appearances.

All at the Rugby Football Union are saddened to learn of the death of David Duckham MBE.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VwQUlT8CKW — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 10, 2023

Duckham’s mesmerising contribution to the 1973 Barbarians’ famous 23-11 victory over the All Blacks at Cardiff Arms Park earned him the nickname ‘Dai’ from Wales fans in appreciation of his swashbuckling style.

“Coventry Rugby is incredibly sad to learn of the news that David Duckham, ex-Coventry, England and British and Irish Lions player, has died, aged 76,” read a statement from his only club.

“Donned as arguably the ‘greatest’ ever Coventry player, our thoughts go out to David’s family at this difficult time.

“The club will demonstrate a minute’s silence prior to kick-off at this Saturday’s match against Jersey and will be looking to organise a celebration of life for David, subject to conversations with the family. Rest in peace, David.”

The English Rugby Football Union also paid tribute to Duckham, saying it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.