This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal confirm signing of Chelsea's David Luiz

The 32-year-old joins the Gunners on a permanent transfer.

By AFP Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 8:25 PM
1 hour ago 6,582 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4758237
The Chelsea defender has completed the move to the Gunners.
Image: Arsenal Twitter
The Chelsea defender has completed the move to the Gunners.
The Chelsea defender has completed the move to the Gunners.
Image: Arsenal Twitter

ARSENAL SIGNIFICANTLY BOLSTERED their defence in the final hours of the Premier League transfer window by completing the signings of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz on Thursday.

Scotland international Tierney had been a target all summer for the Gunners and agreement of the payment structure of his £25 million ($30 million) move from Celtic was eventually agreed on Wednesday night.

“It was the hardest decision in my whole life that I’ve had to make. I had to speak to my family and my close friends and my agent as well because it’s a hard decision to leave a club that you love so much,” said Tierney.

“I feel Arsenal is a massive club and it’s a great opportunity for me as well. I’m delighted to be here.”

Brazilian centre-back Luiz’s £8 million move across London is expected to fill the void left by former captain Laurent Koscielny’s acrimonious departure to Bordeaux earlier this week.

“David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again. He is a well known player and adds to our defensive strength,” said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season.

The double swoop would complete an impressive window for Arsenal despite missing out on the riches of the Champions League.

A club record £72 million was splashed on Nicolas Pepe from Lille to complete an exciting trio of attacking talent alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Emery’s midfield options were also boosted by the loan signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.

© AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie