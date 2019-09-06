This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wallabies flanker Pocock to retire from Tests after Rugby World Cup

The upcoming tournament will mark David Pocock’s last matches for the Wallabies.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Sep 2019, 8:12 AM
Exit strategy: Wallabies flanker David Pocock.
Image: Phil Walter
Image: Phil Walter

WALLABIES FLANKER David Pocock will retire from internationals after the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Pocock, 31, is set to make his 78th Test appearance for Australia in a clash against Samoa in Parramatta on Saturday.

But the flanker will end his Test career after the Rugby World Cup, which begins in Japan on 20 September, he announced today.

“I think looking at the flankers coming through, I think we’re in good hands and that’s exciting for Australian rugby,” the former Wallabies captain told a news conference.

“I feel like I’ve put a lot into it, I’ve really enjoyed it, benefitted a huge amount.

“As an immigrant to Australia, rugby’s provided me with somewhere to make friends, to feel like I belong and obviously gone on to get huge opportunities playing professional rugby – Force, Brumbies and for the Wallabies.

“So, I feel like it’s time to move on to other things and contribute in other areas.”

Pocock is the third Wallaby to announce their international retirement this week, joining Sekope Kepu and Tatafu Polota-Nau.

