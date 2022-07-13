Bohemians' Dawson Devoy completes League One move

DAWSON DEVOY HAS completed a transfer from Bohemians to MK Dons of League One.

Dons initially made a move for Devoy in January, and revived their interest in the Irish U21 midfielder this summer. A deal has now been completed for an undisclosed fee, with Devoy penning a long-term contract at the English club.

Devoy, the reigning PFAI Young Player of the Year, had a brief spell at Watford earlier in his career but returned home to establish himself in the League of Ireland, making his first-team debut for Bohemians in 2019. He became a maintstay of the Bohs midfield from 2020 onwards, scoring 11 goals and registering 12 assists in 88 games with the club.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to be here,” Devoy told the MK Dons website. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to getting started.

“I enjoyed my time at Bohs but if I want to take my career to the next level, this is the right move for me. Everyone I spoke to about here said how it’s a really good, family club and I have seen that myself already.

“I can’t wait to get going here in England. The stadium is unbelievable and I can’t ask for a better place to play. It’s a good group here and one that looks like its going places – I can’t get wait to get going.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said that the club have tracked Devoy for some time, but that supporters should “have a degree of patience as Dawson settles and adjusts to life in English football.”

“Dawson is someone we have tracked for a while and we have seen him show moments of real high quality already in his career and now it’s about turning that potential into consistent performances”, added head coach Liam Manning.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“There will be a period of transition as he moves away from Ireland and settles here in England but he will have the support of the staff and his teammates throughout that process. We are, though, very excited to work with him and continue his development both on and off the pitch.”

Devoy is the second Irish U21 international to swap the League of Ireland for MK Dons this summer, following Darragh Burns’ move from Pat’s.