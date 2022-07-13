Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Bohemians' Dawson Devoy completes League One move

The Irish U21 midfielder has signed for MK Dons.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 12:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,517 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5815868
Dawson Devoy.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Dawson Devoy.
Dawson Devoy.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

DAWSON DEVOY HAS completed a transfer from Bohemians to MK Dons of League One. 

Dons initially made a move for Devoy in January, and revived their interest in the Irish U21 midfielder this summer. A deal has now been completed for an undisclosed fee, with Devoy penning a long-term contract at the English club. 

Devoy, the reigning PFAI Young Player of the Year, had a brief spell at Watford earlier in his career but returned home to establish himself in the League of Ireland, making his first-team debut for Bohemians in 2019. He became a maintstay of the Bohs midfield from 2020 onwards, scoring 11 goals and registering 12 assists in 88 games with the club.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Devoy told the MK Dons website. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to getting started.

“I enjoyed my time at Bohs but if I want to take my career to the next level, this is the right move for me. Everyone I spoke to about here said how it’s a really good, family club and I have seen that myself already.

“I can’t wait to get going here in England. The stadium is unbelievable and I can’t ask for a better place to play. It’s a good group here and one that looks like its going places – I can’t get wait to get going.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said that the club have tracked Devoy for some time, but that supporters should “have a degree of patience as Dawson settles and adjusts to life in English football.”

“Dawson is someone we have tracked for a while and we have seen him show moments of real high quality already in his career and now it’s about turning that potential into consistent performances”, added head coach Liam Manning.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“There will be a period of transition as he moves away from Ireland and settles here in England but he will have the support of the staff and his teammates throughout that process. We are, though, very excited to work with him and continue his development both on and off the pitch.”

Devoy is the second  Irish U21 international to swap the League of Ireland for MK Dons this summer, following Darragh Burns’ move from Pat’s. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie