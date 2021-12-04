Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 4 December 2021
Dawson Devoy among 11 players to re-sign with Bohemians for 2022

Devoy was named Young Player of the Year at the PFA Ireland awards on Friday.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

DAWSON DEVOY IS among 11 players to have re-signed for Bohemians for 2022, the Dublin club have confirmed.

Devoy, who last night was named Young Player of the Year at the PFA Ireland awards, is joined by Liam Burt, Ali Coote, Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Ciarán Kelly, Conor Levingston, Stephen Mallon, Jamie Mullins, James Talbot and Tyreke Wilson.

However striker Georgie Kelly – who took the top honor at the PFA Ireland awards – is a notable absentee from the list, having been heavily linked with a move away from Dalymount Park, as is captain Keith Buckley.

Bohemians finished fifth in the Premier Division table and lost last weekend’s FAI Cup final against St Patrick’s Athletic on penalties.

And Devoy says he is confident the club can kick on under manager Keith Long next season.

“It was a good season for me personally and I am looking forward to building on it next season,” said Devoy.

“Last night it was nice to be noticed by the players you play against and get that recognition from them.

“But next year we want to push on as a team too. It was bitterly disappointing not to qualify for Europe this year, and losing the FAI Cup final was tough for the team and everyone involved at the club.

“We want to be better than that. That will be the aim next year I am sure, as well as getting the club back into Europe. We know there will be changes to the squad next season. But with 11 players signed back already, we have a strong core there to build on.

