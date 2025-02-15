0-10 for O'Connor as UL overcome DCU to clinch third Fitzgibbon Cup crown in four years

UL 0-23

DCU 1-15

Kevin Egan reports at the Connacht COE, Bekan

A GOAL AND a point in stoppage time for DCU wasn’t enough to mask UL’s clear supremacy in this afternoon’s Fitzgibbon Cup final, when the Limerick college made it three wins in four years and nine overall, drawing them level with Waterford IT/SETU Waterford in fourth place on the overall roll of honour.

The quality and physical power of Brian Ryan’s side was always evident, and while DCU’s resilience and their ability to work scorable frees through strong lines of running ensured the scoreboard never ran away from them, a five-point burst in the five minutes after half-time put UL in a very comfortable position.

Knockout wins over reigning champions Mary I and a talented UCC side earned DCU their place in this afternoon’s decider but it looked like they might have hit their ceiling in the early stages of the game, when UL worked the ball through the lines and picked off some fantastic points from John Conneally, Mark Fitzgerald and O’Connor, among others.

With a lateral breeze offering no real advantage to either side, it was 0-5 to 0-1 in favour of the Limerick college with nine minutes played, and the gap in terms of physical size and power was in evidence all across the pitch. Cian Boran, Paddy Langton and Donal Shirley were the exceptions as they looked to offer leadership for DCU in key positions along the spine of the team, and points from Boran and Cathal Beirne helped drag DCU back into the game.

UL always looked stronger as they dominated possession, but eight first half wides and two shots dropped short meant that they didn’t pull clear in a contest that featured a lot of rucks and clusters on heavy ground.

Sam Bourke, Colin Spain and Billy Reid combined to set up a point for Peter Clarke that briefly levelled the game at 0-7 each, and while UL got their noses back in front by half-time, 0-9 to 0-8, the underdogs had every reason to believe that another shock win was there for the taking.

Suitably chastised, UL were a transformed side after half-time.

Jack Leahy hit the target twice in the space of two minutes with another point for O’Connor sandwiched in between, and by the time Adam English sent over a majestic strike from distance in the fifth minute of the half, UL were now six clear and in control.

Even at that early stage, DCU could sense that they needed a goal to inject life back into their challenge but that backfired as Cathal Beirne turned down a free advantage and drove towards goal, attempting to link up with Boran. Conneally was able to intercept and before DCU got the ball back, Seán O’Hanlon had fired the ball over the crossbar at the other end.

The Dublin side’s tactic of trying to use their pace to break tackles and create overlaps did yield a handful of opportunities from dead balls and Denis Walsh’s accuracy prevented the lead from extended any further, but UL’s ability to spring intercounty quality from the bench in the shape of Seán Rynne, Cathal O’Neill, Seán O’Hanlon and Diarmuid Hanniffy ensured the lead never dropped below five points, even when Cathal Beirne whipped in a late goal for DCU.

Scorers for UL: Gearóid O’Connor 0-10 (0-6f), Adam English 0-2, Jack Leahy 0-2, Seán O‘Hanlon 0-2, John Connealy 0-1, Killian Doyle 0-1, Mark Fitzgerald 0-1, Brian O’Sullivan 0-1, Aidan O’Connor 0-1, Cathal O’Neill 0-1, Diarmuid Hanniffy 0-1.

Scorers for DCU: Denis Walsh 0-8 (0-7f), Cathal Beirne 1-1, Peter Clarke 0-2, Cian Boran 0-2, Joe Flanagan 0-1, Darragh Carley 0-1.

UL:

1 Darach Fahy (Ardrahan, Galway)

2 Aaron Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary), 3 John Conneally (Clooney/Quin, Clare), 4 Michael Corcoran (Silvermines, Tipperary)

5 Killian Doyle (Emeralds, Kilkenny), 6 Mark Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford), 7 Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick)

8 Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork), 9 Adam English (Doon, Limerick)

12 Patrick Crotty (Scarriff, Clare), 11 Colm O’Meara (Clonlara, Clare), 10 Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy, Tipperary)

13 Jack Leahy (Dungourney, Cork), 14 Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), 15 Paddy O’Donovan (Effin, Limerick)

SUBS:

18 Seán O’Hanlon (Turloughmore, Galway) for O’Donovan (half-time),

21 Cathal O’Neill (Crecora, Limerick) for Leahy (40).

17 Seán Rynne (Inagh Kilnamona, Clare) for O’Sullivan (48).

19 Diarmuid Hanniffy (Oranmore-Maree, Galway) for Crotty (54).

DCU:

1 Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s Rosslare, Wexford)

2 Ivan Bolger (Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny), 6 Pádraic Moylan (Dicksboro, Kilkenny), 4 Pádraig Lennon (Carrickshock, Kilkenny)

7 Billy Reid (Glenmore, Kilkenny), 3 Paddy Langton (Young Irelands, Kilkenny), 5 Sam Bourke (Ballinamere, Offaly)

8 Donal Shirley (Brosna Gaels, Offaly), 9 Colin Spain (Kilcormac-Killoughey, Offaly)

10 Cathal Beirne (Glenmore, Kilkenny), 14 Cian Boran (Naas, Kildare), 12 Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown, Wexford)

13 Joe Flanagan (Naomh Barróg, Dublin), 18 Denis Walsh (Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny), 22 Peter Clarke (Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath)

SUBS:

20 Conor Kehoe (St. Mullin’s, Carlow) for Carley (48)

15 Cillian Dunne (Clough/Ballacolla, Laois) for Walsh (52).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).