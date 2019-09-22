This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

De Gea 'lucky' to get new Man United contract, claim Mourinho and Keane

The Spaniard recently signed a fresh deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 3:18 PM
22 minutes ago 1,721 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4819849
Roy Keane is part of Sky's punditry team today.
Roy Keane is part of Sky's punditry team today.
Roy Keane is part of Sky's punditry team today.

DAVID DE GEA was fortunate to receive his four-year bumper contract at Manchester United, according to both former manager Jose Mourinho and ex-midfielder Roy Keane.

The Spaniard has signed a fresh deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023 to ward off speculation that he could leave United on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Having been signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, the 28-year-old has helped the Red Devils to domestic and European success during his eight years at the club.

However, he came under fire last season for a number of uncharacteristic errors, with his run as PFA Goalkeeper of the Year brought to an end by Manchester City’s Ederson.

Speaking ahead of United’s clash with West Ham on Sky Sports Super Sunday, both Mourinho and Keane were quick to question the decision to hand De Gea such a lucrative new deal when he did not necessarily have any other options away from the club at a similar level.

Mourinho, who left his post as Red Devils boss last December, was sceptical about the keeper’s standing across the rest of the world, though he admits that he is a technically gifted performer.

“I think the moment where he signs his huge contract is the moment where I don’t think United need to pay as much as that to have him,” he stated.

“One or two years ago he had the world after him and, in this moment, when he signed his incredible contract, I think the majority of the big doors were closed.

“Real Madrid’s door is closed, they don’t sign a goalkeeper after [Thibaut] Courtois, Barcelona is closed with the young and fantastic [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen, Paris Saint-Germain is closed because they signed Keylor Navas, who is a very good goalkeeper and 34 years old for a goalkeeper is not a problem at all.

I don’t see United under pressure because David is going to disappear. Who is going to pay these numbers? So, I think he gets a phenomenal contract in a moment where he is a bit lucky to get it.

“Is he good? Yes, he’s very good, in the same way I was saying that [Victor] Lindelof is good in some aspects and not as good in other aspects of the game, I could say the same about David.

“He is much better on the line than he is coming out, but I think in goal, his agility, his technical level, is second to none.”

Keane, who played for United between 1993 and 2005, suggested that De Gea is not worth the investment Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are continuing to pour into him too, explaining: “I’m not so sure, honestly.

“Listen, keepers can make mistakes. I’ve always worried about him. Every time I’ve watched him, it’s kind of the character side of him.

“He never seems to be commanding — not obviously his entire career — but I never get the impression he’s that kind of character who puts demands on the people around him.

These are all big mistakes. The big test for any [player], particularly goalkeepers at Man Utd, is how you react after a mistake, and I think he’s making far too many mistakes.

“I was just never convinced by the character side of him, putting demands on the people around him. Technically he’s a good goalkeeper, of course he is, there’s no getting away from that, but I think it’s more the package.

“I’ve always had my questions marks over him, but that’s just a personal thing.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie