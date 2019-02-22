DeGale and Eubank exchange words at frosty weigh-in for all-British grudge match

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr exchange words during their final staredown before Saturday night's ITV Box Office encounter.

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr exchange words during their final staredown before Saturday night's ITV Box Office encounter.

FORMER IBF WORLD super-middleweight James DeGale and British rival Chris Eubank Jr have made weight for their all-British grudge match at London’s O2 Arena tomorrow night, with both men trading barbs during a tense staredown at the Intercontinental Hotel.

DeGale tipped the scales two pounds under the super-middleweight limit, a 166-pound tally his lightest since he faced Ireland’s Ciaran Healy in his third professional fight a decade ago.

A naturally more shredded fighter than ‘Chunky’, Eubank weighed in a pound heavier at 167.

DeGale [25-2-1, 15KOs] and Eubank [27-2, 21KOs] will square off in a crossroads battle live on ITV Box Office, the loser of which DeGale has previously suggested might as well retire from the sport as he will be removed from the world-title picture.

The Londoner, 33, is a former Olympic gold medalist and two-time super-middleweight world champion in the pros, but relinquished his IBF title in pursuit of bigger fights when he was ordered by the sanctioning body to face Venezuela’s Jose Uzcategui last June.

Brighton’s Eubank, meanwhile, has never held a major title, but remains one of the most recognisable figures within British boxing while perpetually operating in or around world-title contention.

Also featuring on Saturday’s bill is the returning Belfast talent Anthony Cacace [16-1, 7KOs], who will fight for the first time since December 2017 when he faces tough Argentine Alan Isaias Luques Castillo [26-7, 10KOs] on the undercard.

Anthony Cacace returns to action tomorrow night. Source: Victoria Jones

Cacace and Castillo face off. Source: Victoria Jones

The popular ‘Apache’, a stylish southpaw whose sole career reversal was a razor-thin decision against former European champion Martin J. Ward, came in at 129lbs for his comeback outing.

‘El Lumbriz’ was a pound heavier and enters the contest on the back of five straight wins.

DeGale-Eubank is available to order on ITV Box Office, but first-time customers in both Ireland and the UK must purchase online.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: