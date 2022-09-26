Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

Kerry All-Ireland minor winner released by Brisbane Lions

Deividas Uosis was one of three departures announced by the club

By The42 Team Monday 26 Sep 2022, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,894 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5876293
Deividas Uosis is a Kerry All-Ireland minor winner (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Deividas Uosis is a Kerry All-Ireland minor winner (file pic).
Deividas Uosis is a Kerry All-Ireland minor winner (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KERRY ALL-IRELAND minor winner Deividas Uosis has been released by the Brisbane Lions, it has been confirmed.

Drafted in 2020, the Lithuania-born player who spent most of his upbringing in Ireland originally signed a two-year deal as a Category B Rookie.

A statement announcing his departure said that the 22-year-old “showed great commitment after moving to the other side of the world during the pandemic in a bid to play AFL football”.

Uosis was one of three departures announced by the club today along with Ely Smith and Mitch Cox.

“It’s an unfortunate time of year when changes must be made due to pressure for list spots,” Brisbane Lions General Manager Football, Danny Daly, said.

“All three are extremely hard-working individuals who represented themselves with great professionalism and diligence during their time at the Club.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“We thank them for their service and wish them all the best for the future.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie