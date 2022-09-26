Kerry All-Ireland minor winner released by Brisbane Lions

KERRY ALL-IRELAND minor winner Deividas Uosis has been released by the Brisbane Lions, it has been confirmed.

Drafted in 2020, the Lithuania-born player who spent most of his upbringing in Ireland originally signed a two-year deal as a Category B Rookie.

A statement announcing his departure said that the 22-year-old “showed great commitment after moving to the other side of the world during the pandemic in a bid to play AFL football”.

Uosis was one of three departures announced by the club today along with Ely Smith and Mitch Cox.

“It’s an unfortunate time of year when changes must be made due to pressure for list spots,” Brisbane Lions General Manager Football, Danny Daly, said.

“All three are extremely hard-working individuals who represented themselves with great professionalism and diligence during their time at the Club.

“We thank them for their service and wish them all the best for the future.”