FRENCH RIDER Arnaud Demare claimed his second win in two days with a sprint finish for stage six of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday.

Demare, riding for Groupama-FDJ, pipped Australian Caleb Ewan in a photo finish on the line after the 192km ride from Palmi to Scalea in the southern Calabria region.

More to follow

