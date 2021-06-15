BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 15 June 2021
'Denis Leamy has been extremely good to me - taking me under his wing'

Ireland Under 20 captain Alex Kendellen is thriving on and off the pitch under Leamy’s tutelage.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 7:08 AM
Alex Kendellen is Ireland's U20 captain.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ALEX KENDELLEN, THE Ireland Under 20s captain, has outlined the influence Denis Leamy has already had on his career.

The Munster backrower – who made his debut for the province in March – was chosen by Richie Murphy, the Ireland Under 20s coach, to lead the side into this year’s Six Nations, which begins on Saturday.

But it is the influence of another Munster man – former international, Leamy, that has had a noticeable impact on the 20-year-old.

“Denis has been extremely good to me. Back-row aspects of the pitch – be it ruck, be it tackle, be it poach – he’s taken me under his wing and just showed me that aspect of the game.

“He kind of wants what he can offer me and what player he can mould me into.”

Being selected as captain was ‘a huge honour’ for the Cork man who has embraced the step-up from schools rugby to Munster’s professional set-up.

“I came straight in from school, thrown into the deep end,” Kendellen said. “To be fair, the Academy lads, they brought me in with open arms

“The competition is crazy down there,” Kendellen said. “I was really thrown into the deep end after school but that’s the best way to learn – to just get thrown in and kind of sink or swim.”

