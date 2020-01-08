This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland star O'Sullivan named Player of the Month after making impact felt in Australia

Another individual accolade for the Cork midfielder’s cabinet.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 11:59 AM
POTM: Cork's Denise O'Sullivan.
Image: Westfield W-League.
Image: Westfield W-League.

IRELAND’S MIDFIELD MAESTRO Denise O’Sullivan is making her impact felt once again in Australia, and has been recognised as the Westfield W-League Player of the Month.

The Cork native, who plies her trade with US outfit North Carolina Courage, is enjoying a second consecutive off-season stint Down Under, this time with Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

As the Sydney Morning Herald describes O’Sullivan, she is the side’s ‘gun midfielder.’

“The Irish international has been one of the major reasons why the Wanderers have gone from easybeats to genuine title contenders in the space of an off-season, her industrious work in the middle of the park laying the platform for the club’s attacking arsenal to shine,” the report continued.

Since O’Sullivan’s arrival, the side have won all but one of their games — that one was a draw — and they sit second in the league behind Melbourne City.

But the 25-year-old, who steered her American side to back-to-back league titles last season, is in the latter end of her seven-match guest contract there alongside Courage team-mates and US duo Kristen Hamilton and Lynn Williams. 

They will soon return to the club where O’Sullivan was last year voted the MVP for the second consecutive year. In late November, she committed her future to NC Courage by penning a multi-year contract extension.

The midfielder has established herself as a world-class player over the past few years, in which she’s claimed league championships on home soil, in Scotland and in the US.

Named FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year in 2015, O’Sullivan moved to America in July of the following year, spending one season at Houston Dash before being snapped up by NC Courage in 2017.

Prior to that, she enjoyed early spells at Peamount United and Cork City, and made her Ireland senior debut in 2011 after glittering success through the underage ranks.

O’Sullivan also won three Scottish Women’s Premier League [SWPL] titles, one Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup and three Scottish Women’s Cups at Glasgow City. There, she was also named SWPL Players’ Player of the Year.

Last year, she lined out for Canberra United in Australia. 

A star in Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green outfit, she sparkled in their recent Euro 2021 qualifiers.

