Tuesday 29 October, 2019
After starring in her US side's second-straight title triumph, O'Sullivan set for another stint in Australia

Ireland’s midfield maestro joins Western Sydney Wanderers FC as a guest player.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 9:11 AM
The Cork superstar heads to Australia's W-League as a guest player.
Image: WS Wanderers FC.
FRESH FROM STEERING her US side to back-to-back league titles, Ireland star Denise O’Sullivan has sealed a return to Australia for the off-season.

Cork native O’Sullivan was instrumental for North Carolina Courage as they hammered Chicago Red Stars 4-0 on Sunday night to win a second-straight National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] championship Stateside. 

Not only was she excellent as her club made history over the weekend by putting both the championship and NWSL shield titles back-to-back, O’Sullivan was also recently voted as Courage’s MVP for the second consecutive year.

Now, the 25-year-old heads Down Under on a guest stint once again, this time to Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the Westfield W-League. Last year, she played for Canberra United.

O’Sullivan makes the move with her Courage team-mates and US duo Kristen Hamilton and Lynn Williams. 

The Irish midfield maestro has definitely established herself as a world-class player over the past few years, in which she’s claimed league championships on home soil, in Scotland and in the US.

Named FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year in 2015, O’Sullivan moved to America in July of the following year, spending one season at Houston Dash before being snapped up by NC Courage in July 2017.

Prior to that, she enjoyed early spells at both Peamount United and Cork City, and made her Ireland senior debut in 2011 after glittering success through the underage ranks.

O’Sullivan also won three Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, one Scottish Women’s Premier League [SWPL] Cup and three Scottish Women’s Cups at Glasgow City. There, she was also named SWPL Players’ Player of the Year.

A star in Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green outfit, she sparkled in their 3-2 Euro 2021 qualifier win over Ukriane at Tallaght Stadium last month, with a trip to Greece up next.

