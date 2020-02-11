Ireland underage international on target as Derby beat Dortmund in Uefa Youth League

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Eiran Cashin was on target as Derby County’s U19s progressed to the next round of the Uefa Youth League after a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

18-year-old Cashin, who predominantly plays as a defender, grabbed Derby’s opener in the 46th minute, pouncing on the ball and poking home following a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

It was a dream start to the second half for the hosts — who another Ireland youngster, Festy Ebosele, impressed for — at Pride Park, with Jordan Brown making it 2-0 on 51 minutes.

While Cashin also made crucial impacts in defence, Dortmund soon pulled one back through Reda Khadra. The Ireland youth star was unlucky not to add his second, and Derby’s third, on several occasions but Louie Sibley sealed the 3-1 victory in extra-time.

Both Cashin and Ebosele were booked in the dying minutes after playing pivotal parts in their side’s win, but now their focus switches to the round of 16.

After today’s play-off win, Derby could now face Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan or Liverpool – among others who all progressed as winners from the group stages.

The debutants join eight group winners and the seven teams that come through tomorrow’s play-offs in Friday’s draw.

English-born Cashin made his first appearance for Andy Reid’s Ireland U18s last March, while Wexford’s Ebosele has most recently lined out for Tom Mohan’s U19s.

Last summer, the latter was sent off in controversial circumstances at the U17 European Championships.

