Duffy seals runner-up finish for Derry, as relegated Cork's thoughts turn to Cup final

Cork City 0

Derry City 1

MICHAEL DUFFY’S 12TH goal of the season was enough to secure second place for Derry City by beating already-relegated Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

The Candystripes’ title ambitions were officially ended by Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday. However, they maintained their momentum in this drab contest to round out the Premier Division season with a fourth consecutive win.

The hosts’ FAI Cup final dress rehearsal didn’t go to plan as Derry troubled them with a 3-5-2 formation which mirrored Shamrock Rovers’ likely approach.

The biggest cheer from the 1,814 crowd was reserved for Ruairí Keating’s introduction as a second-half sub. The striker completed his earlier-than-expected return from an Achilles rupture seven months after the injury occurred at the Brandywell.

On the other hand, Darragh Crowley’s early withdrawal gave some cause for concern, although it appeared precautionary. Harry Nevin deputised on his comeback from injury.

Ger Nash settled for four changes on their Premier Division sign-off. He introduced Crowley, Rory Feely, Evan McLaughlin, and fit-again winger Matthew Murray, who this week extended his contract.

With captain Mark Connolly carrying a knock and Corkonian Adam O’Reilly suspended, Tiernan Lynch called upon Sam Todd and Sadou Diallo.

Advertisement

His goalkeeper, Brian Maher, was serenaded with chants of ‘happy birthday’ before kick-off. He hardly saw the ball in a rain-sodden opening half.

For all their possession, Derry took their time to get off any shot against a five-man Cork rearguard. There was a 23-minute wait for the first attempt when Duffy’s opportunistic snapshot rolled wide.

The first shot on target came in the 32nd minute. Carl Winchester’s sliding tackle saw him past two hometown defenders before rifling straight at Conor Brann.

Within 60 seconds, Derry were ahead. From a throw-in, the ball was filtered to Winchester. The midfielder had time and space to pick out a deep cross to the unmarked Duffy, who had switched to the right flank. His glancing header was expertly directed down to the bottom corner.

A 12th goal of the season temporarily moved him within one of the Premier Division Golden Boot. He ultimately fell two shy of Waterford’s Pádraig Amond.

Derry continued to follow that blueprint, working the ball wide to get behind the low block before fizzing in crosses.

Ronan Boyce’s dangerous first-time ball was met by Gavin Whyte, only for Brann to get down for a fine reaction save.

The influential Brandon Fleming provided the next opportunity for Robbie Benson, who couldn’t get enough of a connection to turn in.

Their lead didn’t look under much threat as Cork ended the half with no shot to their name.

That improved as the hosts hit the bar within four minutes of the restart. Fiacre Kelleher’s flick-on from Evan McLaughlin’s corner was anticipated by Seani Maguire ghosting around the back. Despite his lack of involvement, Maher was alert to push the ball up onto the bar and over.

Duffy almost added a second when springing the Cork offside trap. His low drive was saved by Brann.

Cork pressed for a leveller, but Kitt Nelson fired wide from distance. Duffy twice broke away in stoppage time, but his first shot was blocked and his second pulled wide.

CORK CITY: Conor Brann; Darragh Crowley (Harry Nevin 52), Freddie Anderson, Fiacre Kelleher, Rory Feely (Charlie Lyons 65), Matthew Kiernan; Matthew Murray (Kitt Nelson 46), Greg Bolger (Seán Murray 65), Evan McLaughlin, Josh Fitzpatrick; Seani Maguire (Ruairí Keating 65).

DERRY CITY: Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan, Jamie Stott, Sam Todd; Ronan Boyce, Sadou Diallo (Adam Frizzell 81), Carl Winchester, Robbie Benson (Mark Connolly 81), Brandon Fleming; Gavin Whyte (Danny Mullen 65), Michael Duffy.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).