Drogheda United stay top after dramatic comeback win over 10-man Derry City

Derry City 1

Drogheda United 3

Simon Collins reports from Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

CONOR KEELEY EMERGED an unlikely hero for Drogheda United at Brandywell as his three-minute brace against 10-man Derry City ensured the Boynesiders remain on top of the table.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Drogheda’s 2-0 FAI Cup final victory over Derry City last November and Kevin Doherty’s men once again came out on top.

Liam Boyce turned from hero to zero inside two second-half minutes, having opened his Derry account when rising above Keely to head home on 61 minutes.

The Belfast man, who was celebrating his 34th birthday this week. was then shown a second yellow card by referee Rob Harvey for bringing down Keely on the halfway line.

Drogheda took full advantage of the extra man and within two minutes, Keely fired past Brian Maher after Shane Farrell picked him out with a cross from the right.

The Meath man was in dreamland moments later as he volleyed into the roof of the Derry net after the home defence failed to clear their lines to turn the match on its head.

Warren Davis added a third to complete the turnaround on 84 minutes as the Boynesiders claimed a fifth win of the season.

It will be a bitter pill to swallow for Tiernan Lynch whose team were in full control up until that FOURTH red card of the season for the Brandywell men after just nine games.

It was a fourth defeat of the season for Derry, who are now seven points behind the early leaders.

The best chance of the first half arrived on 32 minutes after a superb flowing move from Derry. Ronan Boyce picked out the run of O’Reilly who got in behind Conor Kane before crossing towards Liam Boyce. With his back to goal, the striker laid it into the path of Duffy but his low strike from 14 yards was saved well by Luke Dennison.

From Farrell’s in-swinging corner kick towards the back post, Oluwa rose highest but headed wide as the teams went into the break deadlocked.

Derry came out with intent in the second half and finally broke Drogheda’s resolve on 61 minutes as Liam Boyce opened his Derry City account.

Ronan Boyce crossed invitingly from the right and the Belfast man rose above Keely and headed past Dennison for his first goal in eight appearances.

Derry’s Liam Boyce and James Bolger of Drogheda. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

The game suddenly flipped on its head less than two minutes later as the City scorer was shown a second yellow card for tripping Keely. who burst out of defence.

It was a moment of madness which ended Boyce’s evening and that sending off totally changed the game trajectory.

Two minutes later, Drogheda took full advantage and Keeley was at the heart of it once again as he met Farrell’s cross with a powerful first-time strike into the Derry net.

Drogheda had their tails up, and within three minutes, they were in front for the first time. Connolly’s defensive header fell to Keeley, who chested it down before volleying into the roof of the net as Ronan Boyce and Kevin Holt failed to close him down.

It was a disastrous three minutes for the home side, who appeared to capitulate after that sending off.

Lynch went to his bench into an attempt to stem the tide and subs Gavin Whyte and Shane Ferguson almost made an instant impact. Ex-Portsmouth forward Whyte rose to head Ferguson’s cross goalwards but Dennison was equal to it.

It was Drogheda who struck again with six minutes to go, from Owen Lambe’s long throw-in which was headed further into the danger area by Holt. Carl Winchester headed towards the unmarked Davis, who fired into the net as the Brandywell stands emptied.

Drogheda march on but Derry will be scratching their heads after this one having been in total control until Boyce’s dismissal.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, Holt, Cann (Ferguson 75); Winchester, Benson (Whyte 75), O’Reilly, Mullen (Patton 81), Boyce, Duffy.

Drogheda United: Dennison; Kane, Quinn, Keely, Markey, Oluwa, Farrell (Heeney 72), Bolger, Brennan (Doyle 81), Lambe, Davis.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).