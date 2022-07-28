Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 28 July 2022
Advertisement

Derry City swoop to sign Dundee United's Connolly after Dundalk loan spell ends

Derry bring in Connolly on two-and-a-half year deal following Eoin Toal’s move to Bolton.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 989 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5828450
Connolly's move was sealed when Ruaidhri Higgins flew out to meet him in Scotland.
Image: Derry City FC
Connolly's move was sealed when Ruaidhri Higgins flew out to meet him in Scotland.
Connolly's move was sealed when Ruaidhri Higgins flew out to meet him in Scotland.
Image: Derry City FC

DERRY CITY HAVE swooped in to sign Dundee United defender Mark Connolly from under the nose of Premier Division rivals Dundalk.

Connolly’s six-month loan at Oriel Park came to an end last week with Lilywhites boss Stephen O’Donnell forced to admit defeat in his efforts to hang on to the centre-half.

And Derry announced their transfer coup on Thursday evening by bringing in Connolly on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Connolly, who was the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Player of the Month in June, fills the void left by Eoin Toal’s move to Bolton Wanderers.

The 30-year-old said that his decision was an easy one after Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins and assistant Alan Reynolds flew out to Scotland to meet with him and his family.

“I think after speaking to the manager and speaking to my wife, it was a lot easier making the decision regarding my family,” he told the club’s official website. “That was top of the list and top priority.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“For the manager to show a keenness to want to sign me, getting on that plane and flying over, that meant a lot to me and my wife and my family.

“It was an easy decision in the end thankfully.”

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie