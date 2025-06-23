Derry City win with Boyce header as St Pat's suffer third loss on the bounce

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Derry City 1

Paul Buttner reports from Richmond Park

A WELL WORKED and taken Liam Boyce goal brought Derry City further capital gain with this smash-and-grab victory at Richmond Park.

Though they deserved their 1-0 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday, Derry rode their luck in Inchicore as St Patrick’s just couldn’t find a way to goal despite a wholly dominant display.

Following losses to Shelbourne and Galway United, this marked a third successive defeat for the first time in Stephen Kenny’s tenure as St Patrick’s manager since taking charge 13 months ago.

It’s also now four games without a win at home as St Pat’s remain in the bottom half of the table.

Needing a result and a performance after two successive defeats, St Pat’s showed positive intent early on with efforts on goal from Jay McClelland, Sean Hoare and Brandon Kavanagh.

But despite the energy of Barry Baggley, Simon Power and Zach Elbouzedi across midfield, frustrated Saints would troop off a goal down at the interval.

Not surprisingly unchanged from their deserved big win at Shelbourne, Derry initially laboured to get a foothold in the game as St Pat’s continued to dominate the ball.

That changed midway through the half after St Pat’s were angered by a double booking for Jamie Lennon and Hoare following a foul on Michael Duffy.

Derry finally enjoyed some possession, forcing a couple of corners which came to nothing, before striking with a superbly constructed goal on 29 minutes.

Building from the back, skipper Mark Connolly found Carl Winchester in space in midfield to feed the run of Duffy who opened Saints up with the help of a decoy run from Gavin Whyte.

The ball was spread wide for overlapping right-back Ronan Boyce whose cross was turned home by namesake striker Boyce with a glancing header for a well taken fifth goal of the season.

As in the first half, St Pat’s began the second on the front foot almost levelling within a minute of the resumption.

Skipper Joe Redmond and McClelland worked the ball down the left for Baggley whose cross a stretching Mason Melia just couldn’t get enough on as Maher made an easy save.

Maher had a bit more to do on 57 minutes when a terrific break on the counter from Melia tore Derry open to set up Power whose drive was saved by the legs of the Derry keeper.

Saints owned the ball for much of the remainder of the game but, try as they might, struggled to work Maher again as Derry held out for another big three points in Dublin to consolidate fourth place in the table.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Sjoberg (Keena, 71), Redmond, Hoare, McClelland; Lennon, Baggley (Forrester, 67); Elbouzedi, Kavanagh (Mulraney, 77), Power; Melia (Leavy, 77).

Derry City: Maher; Cann, Connolly (Ferguson, 61), Holt; R. Boyce (O’Reilly, h-t), Diallo (Benson, 73), Winchester, Todd; Whyte (McMullan, 61), Duffy; L. Boyce (Mullen, 61).

Referee: Mark Houlihan (Dublin).