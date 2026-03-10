More Stories
Michael Duffy has been named Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for February.
Derry City star Michael Duffy receives recognition for fine start to the season

12.02am, 10 Mar 2026

MICHAEL DUFFY OF Derry City has won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for February.

The 31-year-old pipped Colm Whelan, who finished second by three votes, while the latter’s Bohemians teammate Dawson Devoy came in third place.

Whelan and Duffy are the Premier Division’s joint top scorers with four goals after five matches played.

The Derry star’s spectacular hat-trick in his side’s come-from-behind 4-2 win over Waterford helped him seal the honour.

Duffy has built on an impressive campaign last year in which he scored 14 goals in all competitions and surpassed 150 appearances for his hometown club.

Twice voted the PFA Ireland Player of the Year, Duffy also won the monthly gong as recently as last June.

“I am delighted to win this award again for myself and my team, and I think it’s recognition that we must be doing something right in Derry. It helps to keep the standards high and pushes us on to be even better as the season progresses,” Duffy said. 

