Dessie Dolan set to take charge of Westmeath

Ray Connellan and Dessie Dolan celebrate after the Tailteann Cup success.

Ray Connellan and Dessie Dolan celebrate after the Tailteann Cup success.

DESSIE DOLAN IS on the verge of taking charge of the Westmeath footballers.

The Westmeath Examiner is reporting that the 2004 Leinster winner is awaiting ratification at a county board meeting tonight.

The Garrcastle man is set to replace outgoing boss Jack Cooney, who led the Lake County to Tailteann Cup glory in the summer.

Dolan was part of the Westmeath backroom team this year under Cooney.

Advertisement

Two-time All-Star John Keane is set to remain as coach alongside his former team-mate.

Dolan retired as Westmeath’s all-time leading scorer, a record that was surpassed by star forward John Heslin in the Tailteann Cup final win over Cavan.