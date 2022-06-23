Membership : Access or Sign Up
Devin Toner to start for the Barbarians in his final game before retirement

Leinster’s Ed Byrne and Connacht’s Adam Byrne have also been named in the team to face Spain.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 3:06 PM
Toner won his final Ireland cap in 2020.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND AND LEINSTER lock Devin Toner has been named to start in the second row for the Barbarians against Spain in what will be his final game before retirement.

The 35-year-old made his last Leinster appearance in May as he came off the bench in a URC win over Munster and now gets set to bid farewell to professional rugby when he features for the invitational Barbarians team in Gijón on Saturday night [KO 8pm Irish time].

Barbarians head coach John Mulvihill has named Toner in the second row alongside Tonga and London Irish lock Steve Mafi for this weekend’s clash with Los Leones.

Toner is joined in the pack by Leinster loosehead prop Ed Byrne, who has six Ireland to his name, while wing Adam Byrne – who is leaving Leinster for Connacht this summer – starts in the number 11 shirt.

The team is captained by ex-Wales international Hadleigh Parkes and includes powerful number eight Abraham Papali’i, who is on his way to Brive from Connacht ahead of next season.

Former England back row Tom Wood will also play his last game before retirement, while ex-All Blacks tighthead Charlie Faumuina offers lots of experience in the front row.

Barbarians (v Spain):

  • 15. Tim Nanai-Williams
  • 14. Owen Lane
  • 13. Rey Lee-Lo
  • 12 Hadleigh Parkes (captain)
  • 11. Adam Byrne
  • 10. Ryno Smith
  • 9. Sébastien Bézy
  • 1. Ed Byrne
  • 2. Scott Baldwin
  • 3. Charlie Faumuina
  • 4. Devin Toner
  • 5. Steve Mafi
  • 6. Tom Wood
  • 7. James Botham
  • 8. Abraham Papali’i

Replacements:

  • 16. Kirby Myhill
  • 17. Allan Dell
  • 18. Scott Andrews
  • 19. Joe Tekori
  • 20. Rob Harley
  • 21. Dan Baker
  • 22. Mathis Galthié
  • 23. Ahsee Tuala 

