'He was just a man possessed, bowled him over and the rest is history. It was an absolutely iconic point'

IT’S ONE OF the most famous points in hurling, Diarmuid O’Sullivan charging out from his defensive post, powering past an opposing forward and firing a clearance that travelled downfield before dropping over the bar.

Diarmuid O'Sullivan in action for Cork against Limerick back in 2001. Source: Patrick Bolger/INPHO

That’s the Cork scorer from that 2001 Munster SHC clash in Pairc Uí Chaoimh but what of the accidental Limerick creator of that iconic point?

Ollie Moran, one of Limerick’s best and most consistent players during a senior career that spanned from 1997 to 2009, is our guest this week on the Warriors podcast for The42 members.

He picked out his three favourite games from his playing career and while he got to celebrate a win of major significance in that quarter-final in May 2001, his role in that O’Sullivan point is one he has been regularly reminded of.

“That is the word, it’s iconic. I think everyone remembers where they were when they saw it, you talk about Maurice Fitzgerald’s point against Dublin and this was the very same. I often meet Sully and say, ‘If I’d only known then, I was going to make a superstar out of ya, I’d have hit it somewhere else!’

“I gave two really good passes that day. I gave one pass for Jamesie Butler (who) scored an unbelievable goal in the first half that day and I’m very proud of that. But that gets no attention at all, it’s always the second pass to Sully!

“I wouldn’t mind at that stage but I’d won a good ball on the sideline and turned onto my left and gave a perfect ball or so I thought into our full-forward line. Nice low hopping ball, the kind of ball that full-backs hate and full-forwards love, the next thing I see this bull coming out.

“You nearly knew, he was such a determined individual anyway, he came out and took his three or four steps. It was Jack Foley in front of him, who was a strong man in his own right. Of all the fellas to knock over, Jack Foley would be way down the list of probable, I suppose victims. But he was just a man possessed, bowled him over and the rest is history. It was an absolutely iconic point.”

Moran got to celebrate afterwards as Limerick won by a point and he talks about why he loved playing matches in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

Ollie Moran after Limerick's 2001 success over Cork Source: INPHO

Plus there’s facing his well-known cousins in the Kelly brothers from Mullinahone, the club breakthrough in 1998 with the traditional powerhouse of Ahane and that epic trilogy with Tipperary in 2007.

You can listen to the full interview with Ollie on the podcast by subscribing to members.the42.ie and check out episodes from our back catalogue featuring the likes of Ken McGrath, Declan Browne, Liam McHale and Eddie Brennan.

