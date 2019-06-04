'I'm interested in winners' - Diaz dismisses prospect of McGregor trilogy

NATE DIAZ HAS attempted to rule out the possibility of another meeting with Conor McGregor, insisting that a third fight against the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion doesn’t appeal to him.

After a three-year absence from the octagon, Diaz is due to return at UFC 241 for a welterweight bout against Anthony Pettis. The 34-year-old hasn’t fought since losing via majority decision to McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016. The Las Vegas clash saw McGregor gain revenge for a second-round submission defeat to Diaz five months earlier.

Following the rematch, Diaz said the only fight that interested him was a trilogy with the Dubliner. Instead, he’ll be back on 17 August to take on another former lightweight champion in Pettis, who returned to the welterweight division with an impressive stoppage of Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in March.

Claiming that he was victorious in his most recent outing [a reference to his dissatisfaction with the judges' decision in the McGregor rematch], Diaz told ESPN that ‘The Notorious’ is no longer on his radar.

“I’m not interested in it at all,” said the Californian. “I’m interested in winners. He lost his last fight and I won my last fight. You think I’m trying to fight someone who just got his ass beat all over the place? I’m a black belt in jiu-jitsu. That shit wouldn’t happen to me.”

McGregor hasn’t competed since his bid to regain the UFC lightweight title from reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ended with a submission loss in the fourth round of their clash last October.

