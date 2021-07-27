Dream Olympic start for Irish sailors Dickson and Waddilove with victory in first race

Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action in Tokyo.

IRISH SAILORS ROBERT Dickson and Sean Waddilove made a perfect Olympic debut in the 49er class, winning their opening race this morning.

The race was delayed because of the shifting wind conditions at Enoshima harbour, but the Dublin duo made light of the upheaval to finish first in a time of 28.40, narrowly ahead of Team GB pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in second place.

Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany finished third.

This was the first of a gruelling 12-race schedule, at the end of which the top 10 best-ranked teams will progress to the medal race currently fixed for Monday, 2 August.

The second and third races, initially fixed for today, have been postponed and will begin tomorrow.