Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Dream Olympic start for Irish sailors Dickson and Waddilove with victory in first race

It’s been a perfect start for Ireland in the 49er class.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 9:39 AM
10 minutes ago 373 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5506823
Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action in Tokyo.
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action in Tokyo.
Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action in Tokyo.
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO

IRISH SAILORS ROBERT Dickson and Sean Waddilove made a perfect Olympic debut in the 49er class, winning their opening race this morning. 

The race was delayed because of the shifting wind conditions at Enoshima harbour, but the Dublin duo made light of the upheaval to finish first in a time of 28.40, narrowly ahead of Team GB pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in second place.

Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany finished third. 

This was the first of a gruelling 12-race schedule, at the end of which the top 10 best-ranked teams will progress to the medal race currently fixed for Monday, 2 August. 

The second and third races, initially fixed for today, have been postponed and will begin tomorrow. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie