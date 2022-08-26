Tipperary championship game rescheduled after Dillon Quirke's death with entry free of charge

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE confirmed the rescheduling of the Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs senior hurling championship game for next week after it was abandoned when county player Dillon Quirke collapsed.

The 24-year-old died earlier this month after collapsing on the pitch at Semple Stadium, Thurles while playing for his club.

Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs will play their rescheduled Round 2 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship game on Sunday, September 4 in Templetuohy at 12.30pm with entry to the game free of charge.

“In light of the sad and tragic events during the original fixture in FBD Semple Stadium a number of weeks ago, Tipperary GAA in consultation with both clubs have decided to hold a collection at the game with all proceeds being donated to the Order of Malta,” they said in a statement.

“Tipperary County Board and the clubs of the county have benefited greatly from the contribution of the Order of Malta to our association for many years and we thank them in particular for their assistance in FBD Semple Stadium recently.”

The Tipperary Championship resumed last weekend as Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. There were tributes to Quirke before the game while Clonoulty lined out without a number 11 in his memory.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to facilitate donations from individuals who may not be able to attend next week’s game but would like to donate. The link to the donation page can be found here.