Carlow hurlers secure first-ever win over Waterford, Davy Fitz off the mark with Antrim

Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm.
Division 4
London 1-20 Wicklow 0-21
Limerick 0-13 Wexford 0-17
******
Advertisement
THE CARLOW SENIOR hurlers secured their first-ever win over Waterford in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League this afternoon.
Carlow finished up 2-21 to 1-19 winners at Netwatch Cullen Park. Chris Nolan was the home side’s goalscoring hero, with one in each half. Sean Walsh hit Waterford’s goal, but Nolan’s second major late on sealed a famous win for Tom Mullally’s men.
Elsewhere in Division 1A, Davy Fitzgerald oversaw his first competitive victory as Antrim manager as they beat Westmeath on a scoreline of 2-25 to 1-19. James McNaughton and Nigel Elliott raised green flags for the Saffron at Belfast’s Corrigan Park. McNaughton scored 1-14 (0-12 frees) in all.
Westmeath's Johnny Bermingham tackles Nigel Elliot of Antrim. Leah Scholes / INPHO
Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO
And Offaly enjoyed an impressive 1-24 to 1-15 win away to Laois. The Faithful outscored their hosts by 11 points in the second half; David Nally (Offaly) and Enda Rowland (Laois) with the late goals.
Meanwhile, in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League, there were wins for Clare, Kildare and Fermanagh. Laois and Offaly are currently in action in the later fixture.
Second-half goals from Ikem Ugweru and Alan Sweeney helped power Clare to a 2-17 to 0-10 win over Leitrim in Ennis. This was the Banner’s first win of the competition — and Peter Keane’s in charge — after defeat to Antrim last weekend.
Kildare claimed their second victory on the bounce, defeating Sligo on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-13 at Markievicz Park. Darragh Kirwan led the Lilywhites’ scoring charge with 1-5 from play, including one two-pointer.
Darragh Kirwan (file photo). Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
And Fermanagh bounced back from last week’s defeat to Kildare with an impressive one-point triumph over Antrim. Fermangah held on for a 2-16 to 3-12 success on home soil, despite a late Saffron goal.
In Division 4 of the Allianz Football League, London beat Wicklow by two points at Ruislip — Sean Tucker with the Exiles’ early goal — while Wexford were four-point winners over Limerick in Rathkeale.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Carlow hurlers secure first-ever win over Waterford, Davy Fitz off the mark with Antrim
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1B
Allianz Football League
Division 3
Division 4
******
THE CARLOW SENIOR hurlers secured their first-ever win over Waterford in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League this afternoon.
Carlow finished up 2-21 to 1-19 winners at Netwatch Cullen Park. Chris Nolan was the home side’s goalscoring hero, with one in each half. Sean Walsh hit Waterford’s goal, but Nolan’s second major late on sealed a famous win for Tom Mullally’s men.
Elsewhere in Division 1A, Davy Fitzgerald oversaw his first competitive victory as Antrim manager as they beat Westmeath on a scoreline of 2-25 to 1-19. James McNaughton and Nigel Elliott raised green flags for the Saffron at Belfast’s Corrigan Park. McNaughton scored 1-14 (0-12 frees) in all.
Westmeath's Johnny Bermingham tackles Nigel Elliot of Antrim. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO
And Offaly enjoyed an impressive 1-24 to 1-15 win away to Laois. The Faithful outscored their hosts by 11 points in the second half; David Nally (Offaly) and Enda Rowland (Laois) with the late goals.
Meanwhile, in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League, there were wins for Clare, Kildare and Fermanagh. Laois and Offaly are currently in action in the later fixture.
Second-half goals from Ikem Ugweru and Alan Sweeney helped power Clare to a 2-17 to 0-10 win over Leitrim in Ennis. This was the Banner’s first win of the competition — and Peter Keane’s in charge — after defeat to Antrim last weekend.
Kildare claimed their second victory on the bounce, defeating Sligo on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-13 at Markievicz Park. Darragh Kirwan led the Lilywhites’ scoring charge with 1-5 from play, including one two-pointer.
Darragh Kirwan (file photo). Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
And Fermanagh bounced back from last week’s defeat to Kildare with an impressive one-point triumph over Antrim. Fermangah held on for a 2-16 to 3-12 success on home soil, despite a late Saffron goal.
In Division 4 of the Allianz Football League, London beat Wicklow by two points at Ruislip — Sean Tucker with the Exiles’ early goal — while Wexford were four-point winners over Limerick in Rathkeale.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Round-Up Wrap