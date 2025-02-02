Carlow hurlers secure first-ever win over Waterford, Davy Fitz off the mark with Antrim

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1B

Antrim 2-25 Westmeath 1-19

Carlow 2-21 Waterford 1-19

Laois 1-15 Offaly 1-24

Allianz Football League

Division 3

Clare 2-17 Leitrim 0-10

Sligo 0-13 Kildare 1-16

Fermanagh 2-16 Antrim 3-12

Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm.

Division 4

London 1-20 Wicklow 0-21

Limerick 0-13 Wexford 0-17

THE CARLOW SENIOR hurlers secured their first-ever win over Waterford in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League this afternoon.

Carlow finished up 2-21 to 1-19 winners at Netwatch Cullen Park. Chris Nolan was the home side’s goalscoring hero, with one in each half. Sean Walsh hit Waterford’s goal, but Nolan’s second major late on sealed a famous win for Tom Mullally’s men.

Elsewhere in Division 1A, Davy Fitzgerald oversaw his first competitive victory as Antrim manager as they beat Westmeath on a scoreline of 2-25 to 1-19. James McNaughton and Nigel Elliott raised green flags for the Saffron at Belfast’s Corrigan Park. McNaughton scored 1-14 (0-12 frees) in all.

Westmeath's Johnny Bermingham tackles Nigel Elliot of Antrim. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

And Offaly enjoyed an impressive 1-24 to 1-15 win away to Laois. The Faithful outscored their hosts by 11 points in the second half; David Nally (Offaly) and Enda Rowland (Laois) with the late goals.

Meanwhile, in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League, there were wins for Clare, Kildare and Fermanagh. Laois and Offaly are currently in action in the later fixture.

Second-half goals from Ikem Ugweru and Alan Sweeney helped power Clare to a 2-17 to 0-10 win over Leitrim in Ennis. This was the Banner’s first win of the competition — and Peter Keane’s in charge — after defeat to Antrim last weekend.

Kildare claimed their second victory on the bounce, defeating Sligo on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-13 at Markievicz Park. Darragh Kirwan led the Lilywhites’ scoring charge with 1-5 from play, including one two-pointer.

Darragh Kirwan (file photo). Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

And Fermanagh bounced back from last week’s defeat to Kildare with an impressive one-point triumph over Antrim. Fermangah held on for a 2-16 to 3-12 success on home soil, despite a late Saffron goal.

In Division 4 of the Allianz Football League, London beat Wicklow by two points at Ruislip — Sean Tucker with the Exiles’ early goal — while Wexford were four-point winners over Limerick in Rathkeale.