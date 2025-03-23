Kildare and Offaly secure promotion from Division 3 as Leitrim and Antrim relegated

Allianz Football League Division 3

Fermanagh 1-18 v 2-13 Laois

Clare 2-14 v 2-9 Offaly



Sligo 0-32 v 0-10 Leitrim

Kildare 1-26 Antrim 1-15

KILDARE AND OFFALY have secured promotion — and a place in next weekend’s Allianz Football League Division 3 final — as Antrim and Leitrim are relegated for 2026.

Clare miss out on promotion due to score difference following a campaign where they beat both Kildare and Offaly.

Advertisement

Peter Keane’s side defeated the Faithful county 2-14 to 2-9 at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg this afternoon, but remain in Division 3 for a third successive season.

Aaron Griffin scored two late goals as they ran out five-point winners, with John Furlong and Cathal Flynn raising Offaly’s green flags in the first half.

Kildare, meanwhile, beat Antrim by 11 points at Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 1-26 to 1-15. The Lilywhites carved out an early six-point lead, but Antrim turned the tables and held a five-point advantage at half time — 0-14 to 0-9.

Niall Kelly scored a goal on the restart and led Kildare’s comeback as they finished strongly. Fionn Nagle bagged Antrim’s major, the Saffron finishing with 14 men as Eoghan McCabe was dismissed following a second yellow card.

They now drop to Division 4 for 2026, joining already-relegated Leitrim, who suffered a 22-point defeat to Sligo. Leitrim were unable to field a team against Fermanagh last weekend, and Stephen Poacher’s side fell to a 0-32 to 0-10 loss at Markievicz Park.

Sligo needed a win to be certain of avoiding relegation, and Tony McEntee’s side romped to victory, with Pat Spillane (0-6), Niall Murphy (0-6) and Cian Lally (0-5) leading the scoring charge.

Riordan O’Rourke and Tom Prior combined for 0-7 for Leitrim, who were deadlocked at 0-3 apiece after 12 minutes but trailed from there; 0-15 to 0-6 the half-time scoreline.

Elsewhere, Fermanagh beat Laois 1-18 to 2-13 to at Brewster Park.

The hosts led 1-6 to 0-8 at the break after Paul Breen’s goal, but Laois levelled matters shortly after the restart when Niall Corbet hit the back of the net. Another goal from Brian Byrne moved the O’Moore county into the ascendency, but Fermanagh scored the last seven points — a two-point free kickstarting the fightback — to seal the win.