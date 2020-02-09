This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 February, 2020
Westmeath continue fine form while Longford keep pace with Cork in Division 3

Limerick, meanwhile, earned a dramatic win at Carlow.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 4:55 PM
File photo of Longford's Darren Gallagher.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WESTMEATH MAINTAINED THEIR fine form in Division Two with a two-point win over Fermanagh, winning 0-10 to 0-08. 

The Leinster side led by five points in the second half but endured a Fermanagh rally to move to second place, level on 4 points with leaders Armagh. 

Elsewhere today, Laois’ clash with Cavan was postponed due to the weather, while Roscommon were 1-08 to 0-04 winners against Clare. 

In Division Three, Longford kept pace with Cork with a 2-14 to 1-09 win over neighbours Leitrim at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. Longford led by two points at half-time, 1-07 to 1-05, with the sides swapping goals from Michael Quinn and Darragh Rooney. Leitrim suffered a major set back in the second period when Fergal McTague was sent off for a second yellow card. 

Rian Brady then added a second goal as Longford emerged eight-point winners. They lie in second place in Division Three, a point behind Cork, who maintained their 100% record with a win over Down. 

Derry are in third on three points, having got off the mark with their first win of the campaign with a 0-10 to 0-06 win over Tipperary. 

The clash between Louth and Offaly, meanwhile, was postponed. 

In Division Four, meanwhile, Limerick maintained their 100% record with a four-point win a narrow, one-point win over Carlow. The defining score came in added time, as Limerick converted a penalty to win 1-07 to 0-09 at Netwatch Cullen Park. 

Antrim got off the mark with as first win away to London – winning 0-14 to 0-10 – while the clash between Sligo and Wicklow did not survive the stormy weather. 

Gavin Cooney
