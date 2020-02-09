Westmeath continue fine form while Longford keep pace with Cork in Division 3

WESTMEATH MAINTAINED THEIR fine form in Division Two with a two-point win over Fermanagh, winning 0-10 to 0-08.

The Leinster side led by five points in the second half but endured a Fermanagh rally to move to second place, level on 4 points with leaders Armagh.

Elsewhere today, Laois’ clash with Cavan was postponed due to the weather, while Roscommon were 1-08 to 0-04 winners against Clare.

In Division Three, Longford kept pace with Cork with a 2-14 to 1-09 win over neighbours Leitrim at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. Longford led by two points at half-time, 1-07 to 1-05, with the sides swapping goals from Michael Quinn and Darragh Rooney. Leitrim suffered a major set back in the second period when Fergal McTague was sent off for a second yellow card.

Rian Brady then added a second goal as Longford emerged eight-point winners. They lie in second place in Division Three, a point behind Cork, who maintained their 100% record with a win over Down.

Derry are in third on three points, having got off the mark with their first win of the campaign with a 0-10 to 0-06 win over Tipperary.

The clash between Louth and Offaly, meanwhile, was postponed.

In Division Four, meanwhile, Limerick maintained their 100% record with a four-point win a narrow, one-point win over Carlow. The defining score came in added time, as Limerick converted a penalty to win 1-07 to 0-09 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Antrim got off the mark with as first win away to London – winning 0-14 to 0-10 – while the clash between Sligo and Wicklow did not survive the stormy weather.