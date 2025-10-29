DJ Carey's sentencing hearing told former hurler is in hospital

THE SENTENCE HEARING of former hurling star DJ Carey has been told that he is in hospital.

The 54-year-old previously plead guilty to ten counts of dishonestly inducing people to pay him money after he told them he had cancer.

Carey’s lawyers told the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that while Carey did not have cancer, he did have significant health issues, when the case appeared last July.

Colman Cody, representing Carey, requested for a pyschological assessment to take place prior to today’s sentence hearing.

Carey had been due to appear in court at around 11am but the court has since been informed that he is in hospital.

Prosecutor Dominic McGinn told Judge Martin Nolan that Carey was in hospital according to what he’s been told, although he doesn’t yet have the full details.

Billionaire Denis O’Brien is among the people Carey plead guilty to fraudulently inducing people to pay him money for cancer treatment.

The others who made payments to him believing he was undergoing cancer treatment are Aidan Mulligan, between June and September 2022; Christy Browne, between September and October 2022; Thomas Butler, between October 2019 and November 2022; Jeffrey Howes, between February 1 2022 and August 8 2022; Noel Tynan, between January 1 2017 and October 2022, and Edwin Carey, between December 21 2021 and November 12 2022.

Carey has long been one of the biggest names in the game of hurling, having won five All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny.

Written by Eimer McAuley and posted on TheJournal.ie