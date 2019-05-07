This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disappointment for DJ Carey's Kilkenny minor footballers after 38-point defeat

Wicklow were leading by 19 points at half-time before pushing on against the Cats after the restart.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 7 May 2019, 9:31 PM
1 hour ago 9,261 Views 6 Comments
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for DJ Carey’s Kilkenny footballers on Tuesday, as they suffered a 38-point defeat to Wicklow in the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC.

The Cats got off to an encouraging start in this competition, playing out a 3-16 to 3-8 defeat to Louth in their opening game last month.

But their second-round outing in Nowlan Park proved to be a much more difficult assignment as Wicklow came away with a 9-20 to 2-3 victory.

Carey’s charges were trailing by 19 points at half-time with Eoin Doyle hitting a brace of goals for Wicklow while Matthew Ging and Shane Daly also hit the back of the net for the visitors before the break.

Doyle finished the game with an impressive tally of 3-3.

Wicklow Source: Official Wicklow GAA Twitter Page.

Kilkenny fought to stay in contention and Vincent O’Grady grabbed a goal back for them in the first half from the penalty spot. But they were left with a mountain to climb heading into the second period.

Evan O’Shea scored the other goal for Kilkenny, while Eoin Conway and Ryan Murphy also added to their scoresheet with points.

