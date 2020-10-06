BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Do you agree with our Ireland XI to play Slovakia?

Stephen Kenny has a number of big calls to make for Thursday’s Euros play-off.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,896 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5224108
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO
The Irish team (file pic).
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO

Goalkeeper/defence:

Barring a late injury, there is no doubt Darren Randolph will start against Slovakia. The Bray native is only second choice at West Ham currently, but with the inexperienced duo of Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers in reserve, the 33-year-old is set to retain the number one jersey.

At the back, John Egan and Shane Duffy are expected to play. Stephen Kenny has suggested he is not inextricably wedded to any particular system, but it would be somewhat of a surprise if he abandoned the 4-2-3-1 formation he has favoured thus far.

That said, playing three at the back and slotting in Derrick Williams or Kevin Long might be tempting, particularly as it would free Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty to play the wing-back roles that they favour. Doherty, of course, has been playing as part of a four-man back-line at Spurs, though he is effectively a wing-back there, given the significant licence Jose Mourinho gives him to go forward. Cyrus Christie has plenty of international experience and would be an able deputy for the Dubliner should he pick up an injury.

Midfield

Regardless of the formation he plays, you suspect Kenny will go with two defensive midfielders.

This is probably the area of the team where there is the most uncertainty in terms of selection. After all, the entire midfield was changed from the Bulgaria Nations League game for the subsequent Finland encounter. Conor Hourihane, James McCarthy and Jeff Hendrick were given the nod in Sofia, whereas Jayson Molumby, Harry Arter and Robbie Brady were selected at the Aviva. Arter is an injury doubt for the game, while Brady has just 40 minutes of Premier League football under his belt this season and Molumby has been restricted to EFL Cup appearances for Brighton, so on club form, you would expect the midfield to more closely resemble the one that lined out in Sofia.

Jack Byrne’s excellent recent displays with Shamrock Rovers could also put him in with a chance of featuring, particularly given that creativity in attack was one area where Ireland came up conspicuously short in Kenny’s previous two games in charge.

Alan Browne, meanwhile, will probably have to settle for a place on the bench, given that he failed to start either the Bulgaria or Finland game.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Attack

This is another area where places appear to be still up for grabs. Callum O’Dowda, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah started against Bulgaria and did okay, while all three retained their places for the Finland match.

Yet for this crucial game, Kenny may be tempted to opt for more experience. David McGoldrick and James McClean are both good options, while Aaron Connolly might feel his strong performances at club level have put him in with a decent shout of featuring. Although the Galway native sat out training on Monday, he is expected to be available for selection.

Kenny might also feel a two-man forward line is the best way to go, allowing Connolly to play in a preferred central role and thus giving more scope for a traditional number 10, such as Jack Byrne, to play in behind the forwards.

In addition, Shane Long and Callum Robinson are also available, though an appearance off the bench rather than from the outset looks more likely for the duo on the basis of Kenny’s selections so far. 

Predicted Ireland team (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Doherty, Egan, Duffy, Stevens; McCarthy, Hourihane; Hendrick, O’Dowda, Connolly; McGoldrick.

Alternative XI (3-5-2/5-3-2): Randolph; Williams, Egan, Duffy; Doherty, Stevens; McCarthy, Hourihane; Byrne; McGoldrick, Connolly.

ire

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie