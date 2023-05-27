'Maybe I got something wrong' - Stormers boss Dobson takes blame for URC final loss

STORMERS COACH JOHN Dobson blamed himself for his side’s loss in the URC final yet conceded Munster were simply too good on an unforgettable night at the Cape Town Stadium.

After 75 minutes, the Stormers appeared to be on course to land their second consecutive URC title.

Munster hit back strongly in the dying moments, however, to score a converted try. They then proceeded to stop a Stormers maul and secure the result.

Afterwards, Stormers coach John Dobson admitted that he was out-coached by opposite number Graham Rowntree, and that the hosts were second best on the day.

“Munster thoroughly deserved to win,” Dobson said. “If you look at how they played in the first half, and how two tries were disallowed, the damage could have been greater at half-time. We did well to stay in the fight.

“Maybe I got something wrong. Maybe we should have changed our game model, and kicked more contestables instead of counter-attacking, especially on that pitch [which was crumbling and causing players on both sides to slip].

“I’m acutely aware of what Munster have achieved, but the field was a nightmare for us.”

Dobson insisted that the Stormers would take some positives from the game and the season.

We’re very emotional after a loss like that. We’ve got to remember what we’ve achieved over the course of the whole season.

“When we set out our goals at the start of the season, retaining the URC title wasn’t the main focus. We wanted to increase our depth, prove that we belong at the top table of European rugby, and get Cape Town smiling. We believe we achieved that… but it still hurts.

“Some of the guys are pretty broken, but we will go and have a cool drink together and celebrate the season as a whole, and the players who are going on to the Springbok training camp next week.”

Outgoing Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff, who will join Ulster ahead of next season, received a standing ovation when he left the field in the second half. Afterwards, Kitshoff admitted that he had mixed feelings about how his tenure at the Stormers had ended.

“When the final whistle blew, I almost felt like it shouldn’t happen like that,” the Bok prop said. “I was almost in tears.

“It was disappointing tonight, but I got the guys together on the field and said we can hold our heads high. We’ve really built something special here.

“It’s tough to leave this awesome union. I’m looking forward to playing against the Stormers next season, though,” he added with a laugh.

“I’ve already made an agreement with [Stormers and Bok tighthead] Frans Malherbe about our potential meeting in the front row. We’ve agreed to look after each other.”

