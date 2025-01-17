The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Belgium sacks national football team coach Domenico Tedesco
LAST UPDATE | 37 mins ago
BELGIUM’S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION on Friday announced the sacking of national team coach Domenico Tedesco after disappointing campaigns at Euro 2024 and in the Nations League.
“During the Euros the Red Devils unfortunately did not live up to expectations, just like during the following Nations League campaign,” the football association said.
More to follow . . .
