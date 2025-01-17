Advertisement
More Stories
Domenico Tedesco. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDomenico Tedesco

Belgium sacks national football team coach Domenico Tedesco

The Italian was in charge for the past two years.
12.55pm, 17 Jan 2025

LAST UPDATE | 37 mins ago

BELGIUM’S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION on Friday announced the sacking of national team coach Domenico Tedesco after disappointing campaigns at Euro 2024 and in the Nations League.

“During the Euros the Red Devils unfortunately did not live up to expectations, just like during the following Nations League campaign,” the football association said.

 

More to follow . . . 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie