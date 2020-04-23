This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 April, 2020
Ex-Liverpool and Leeds defender Matteo given all-clear after surgery to remove brain tumour

The ex-Scotland international has successfully come through six months of rehabilitation.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 1:32 PM
28 minutes ago 703 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5082133

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND and Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has revealed he has fully recovered from his brain tumour.

Matteo The photo Matteo posted with his tweet. Source: Twitter/Dominic Matteo

The 45-year-old had surgery in November to remove the growth and has undergone six months of rehabilitation.

Matteo revealed the news on Twitter on Thursday and thanked the staff at Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s Hospital.

“Yesterday I got THE phone call, the one I’ve been praying for… my brain scan is clear,” the former Scotland international tweeted.

soccer-fa-barclaycard-premiership-leeds-united-v-liverpool Grabbing a hold of Liverpool striker Milan Baros during his Leeds days. Source: EMPICS Sport

“After 6 months of fear pain rehab surgery and treatment. I’m healthy! It feels unreal!

“The LGI &St James hospital saved my life. They were simply incredible. Thank you will never be enough!”

Matteo, who represented Scotland six times, retired in 2007 after also representing Blackburn and Stoke.

Press Association

