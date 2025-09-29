Armagh and Donegal both fined €7,500 for Ulster final brawl

THE ARMAGH AND Donegal county boards have both been handed fine of €7,500 following the brawl at the end of last May’s Ulster senior football decider.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee initially took disciplinary action against both for ‘disruptive conduct by players (not causing the premature termination of a game)’.

Both Donegal and Armagh requested a Central Hearings Committee hearing, which took place last Friday 26 September.

The CHC upheld the decision of the CCCC, finding the infraction proven and imposed the fines.

The county boards can now appeal the decision to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.

The melee broke out after a dramatic game which saw Donegal triumph 2-23 to 0-28 after extra-time in Clones.