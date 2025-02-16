Advertisement
More Stories
Michael Murphy. Andrew Paton/INPHO
FreeGuess who's back

Michael Murphy returns for Donegal as they beat All-Ireland champions Armagh

Donegal much too good for Armagh who were reduced to 14 men with the sending off of captain Aidan Forker.
5.31pm, 16 Feb 2025

Donegal 0-21

Armagh 1-10

MICHAEL MURPHY MARKED his return to intercounty football with an eventful cameo appearance as Donegal maintained their 100% start to the national league division 1.

Murphy hadn’t played for Donegal since the qualifier defeat to Armagh in Clones in the summer of 2022. But as soon as he came on in the 44th minute he made a good meaty connection into Andrew Murnin before Aidan Forker approached.

The two started barging and shoving, right until the point where Forker’s head went towards Murphy’s chest and at that, referee Sean Hurson had enough, and sent the Armagh captain off.

Murphy then scored two points from play, later converting a free and making a brilliant catch from an Armagh kickout to stymie the Orchard revival and make it three wins from three for Jim McGuinness’ side.

More to follow….

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie