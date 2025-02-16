Michael Murphy returns for Donegal as they beat All-Ireland champions Armagh

Donegal 0-21

Armagh 1-10

MICHAEL MURPHY MARKED his return to intercounty football with an eventful cameo appearance as Donegal maintained their 100% start to the national league division 1.

Murphy hadn’t played for Donegal since the qualifier defeat to Armagh in Clones in the summer of 2022. But as soon as he came on in the 44th minute he made a good meaty connection into Andrew Murnin before Aidan Forker approached.

Advertisement

The two started barging and shoving, right until the point where Forker’s head went towards Murphy’s chest and at that, referee Sean Hurson had enough, and sent the Armagh captain off.

Murphy then scored two points from play, later converting a free and making a brilliant catch from an Armagh kickout to stymie the Orchard revival and make it three wins from three for Jim McGuinness’ side.

More to follow….